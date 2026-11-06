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Delhi's vehicle, construction ban a failure? SC makes big statement on National Capital's rising pollution

CJI Surya Kant said people must realise the "original" customs, questioning why they should not "go back to our original culture".

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 06, 2026, 02:05 PM IST

Delhi's vehicle, construction ban a failure? SC makes big statement on National Capital's rising pollution
Visuals from India Gate (Photo/ANI)
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The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Friday slammed the ban on vehicles and construction, calling it "old and failed" and describing such steps to curb pollution as a "kind of firefighter mechanism".

“Vehicular ban, construction ban etc kind of firefighter mechanism are old and failed ones," CJI Surya Kant said.

Supreme Court on pollution

Hearing a petition on the air pollution crisis in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Supreme Court today observed that the procurement price for crop stubble (parali) must be declared well in advance and the management system should be handed over to gram panchayats. The three-judge bench, comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, opened proceedings with the CJI noting about the city enforcing tight anti-pollution measures: "I hope you all are enjoying the weather in Delhi."

After hearing all parties, Justice Kant said the more orders the Supreme Court passes, the more instances of non-compliance will happen. "It's simply human nature."

SC notes rainfall dip in pollution, hopes stubble burning ends

The Supreme Court also noted that pollution levels had earlier dropped due to rainfall and hoped that farm fires had stopped as farmers get ready for the next sowing season.

Responding to this, Singh said stubble-burning accounted for 14 per cent of Delhi's pollution. "Delhi is already highly polluted," she said, adding that farm fires further worsen the situation, which needs urgent intervention to stop both stubble-burning and local-level pollution, including waste-burning.

The bench then asked about the role of urban emissions in creating a situation where air pollution is very high. It questioned whether stubble-burning was the only cause of the crisis or whether "the affluent class and their private vehicles" were also a major problem.

"Stubble, we keep on talking about... You have provided equipment. Maybe some may still be hesitant about it. What about elite class people? Vehicles, high-end cars all operate..." the Supreme Court said.

Centre announces BS-6 only entry for Delhi, diesel rickshaw ban

This prompted a response from Chief Justice Kant, who observed that vehicular emissions are also a major cause of air pollution, made worse by bumper-to-bumper traffic on roads linking Delhi and NCR areas.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, said a scheme is already in place and the government has submitted a note listing key measures tailored to different regions to deal with stubble-burning.

To tackle air pollution from vehicle emissions, Bhati told the Supreme Court that orders have been issued to allow only Bharat Stage 6 or BS-6 compliant vehicles to enter Delhi, along with the phased removal of diesel rickshaws and mandatory rules for buses entering Delhi from other cities.

Bhati said, "Pollution certificates are geotagged from where they are issued and fuel is not given without a certificate," adding that the government is looking at both short-term and medium-term measures to build on progress in public transport.

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