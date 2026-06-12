Delhi's Tughlakabad Fire: 3 dead, 8 rescued; Sarees, cut grilles used to save residents; What triggered the blaze?

The fire erupted in the ground-floor parking and then spread through the building. DFS got the alert at 2:27 am and began firefighting operations. Details inside.

A massive fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Delhi's Tughlakabad area in the early hours of Friday, police said. At least three people have lost their lives, and so far, six people have been rescued by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) staff. According to the fire department, at least eight injured people were evacuated earlier and shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

Delhi's Tughlakabad fire: How the blaze erupted

The blaze erupted at a building located in Gali No. 1, near Naya Tara Apartment on Madhyam Marg, under the jurisdiction of Okhla Fire Station-1 (ΟΚΗ-1). The blaze reportedly started in the ground-floor parking area, where 7–8 motorcycles and scooters caught fire, and then spread through the building. The fire department received the alert at 2:27 am and launched firefighting operations.

According to ANI, a resident said the neighbourhood came together to rescue trapped individuals by using sarees and cutting through safety grills.

"We live right across the street. When we realised a fire had broken out here, we rushed over immediately; the entire neighbourhood had come together to help. When we arrived, we saw vehicles exploding on the ground floor. There were 7 bikes and a scooter, and they were all blowing up. We managed to extinguish the flames using water. We also rescued people from the rear, using sarees to help them climb down and cutting through safety grilles at the back to get the girls out. In total, 8 people were injured, and one person died... One person who lived on the fourth floor has died; his name was Pankaj... This happened exactly at 2:00 AM, and a call was made at 2:10 AM...," a local resident described the harrowing incident.

DFS's Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Yashwant Singh Meena said the building, situated in a narrow street, posed challenges for rescue and firefighting operations.

(This is a developing story)