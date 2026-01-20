Delhi’s traffic to ease after six-Lane DND–Sarai Kale Khan corridor to connect Delhi-Mumbai Expressway soon, cut travel time to 12 hours

The area near DND flyway and Sarai Kale Khan is one of Delhi’s congestion-prone stretches but now the traffic issue will soon be resolved as the Delhi government will soon complete development work here. As part of its decongestion drive in one of the biggest chokepoints in the capital, the Delhi government is set to complete the work on building a new six-lane corridor connecting DND Flyway to Sarai Kale Khan, part of the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, by March 2026.

The project will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will shape a new way to commute between South and Central Delhi.

How will commuters benefit from DND–Sarai Kale Khan stretch?

The DND–Sarai Kale Khan stretch will facilitate commute between South Delhi and the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, linking them directly and contribute to the wider expressway corridor network in India.

It will facilitate by:

-Easing traffic congestion along main arteries of Delhi like Ashram Chowk, DND Flyway, and Ring Road.

-Reducing travel time between Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, and Gurugram.

-Improving freight movement and reducing traffic bottlenecks.

-Transporting commuters smoothly from Delhi’s roads to the national highway network.

This new six-lane corridor will link the national capital to a 1,386-kilometre expressway that connects neighbouring states like Haryana and Rajasthan and other states like Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat before reaching Mumbai. The stretch is being designed to reduce travel time between Delhi and Mumbai by nearly 12 hours.

The project will include improved drainage, pedestrian infrastructure, and urban landscaping.