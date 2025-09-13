Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Delhi's Taj Hotel receives bomb threat: 'Guests will be sent to god'

Delhi's Taj Hotel receives bomb threat: 'Guests will be sent to god'

Hotel Taj Palace in Delhi's Chanakyapuri received a hoax bomb threat via email, in the early hours of Saturday, i.e., September 13, a senior Delhi Police officer stated, as quoted by The Indian Express.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 05:46 PM IST

Delhi's Taj Hotel receives bomb threat: 'Guests will be sent to god'
Image credit: Taj Hotels
Hotel Taj Palace in Delhi's Chanakyapuri received a hoax bomb threat via email, in the early hours of Saturday, i.e., September 13, a senior Delhi Police officer stated, as quoted by The Indian Express. According to the police officer, the hoax email, which was received at 2 a.m., claimed that guests at the hotel will be "sent to god", adding multiple IED devices have been planted on multiple floors of the building, said the report. 

As the hotel management discovered the threat email, they immediately made a PCR call. A bomb detection squad and a dog squad were quickly rushed to the hotel and checked all the floors of the hotel. However, they found the mail to be a hoax, The Indian Express quoted the police officer as saying. 

Delhi HC receives bomb threat

This comes a day after a similar hoax threat was sent to the Delhi High Court, prompting evacuations on the premises. The threat mentioned that three explosives had been planted in the judge’s room and at other locations on the premises. According to sources, the letter claims involvement of Pakistan while warning about the placement of three bombs at the court premises. The sender's email ID was identified as "kanimozhi.thevidiya@outlook.com".

As the threat came, a major security scare gripped the Delhi High Court after an email warning of a bomb threat in and around the court premises led to panic and disruption of proceedings.

 

