Delhi school bomb threats: St. Thomas School, Vasant Valley School receive bomb threat via email, probe underway

Two prominent schools in Delhi- St Thomas School in Dwarka and Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj- received bomb threats via email on July 16.

Two prominent schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning (July 16). The fire service has stated that no suspicious object has been discovered thus far, but the investigation is still underway. The emails were sent to two schools in the Dwarka area, St. Thomas School and Vasant Valley School, according to the Delhi Fire Department.

While the investigation is underway, authorities have asked the public and parents to remain calm. Concerns regarding security and cyber safety at educational institutions have been raised by this incident, which comes after a recent series of similar hoaxes targeting schools in the capital.

Similar threats were reported to the Delhi Police via email just one day earlier to two schools in Chanakyapuri and Dwarka. Additionally, no explosives were found during those searches. Notably, anti-Tamil Nadu government remarks were included in the email addressed to the Chanakyapuri school. The origin and motivation of these hoaxes are still being looked investigated by authorities.