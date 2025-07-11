Delhi's Sheesh Mahal now OPEN to tourists after 370 years; check timings, route and more

Delhi, the national capital, is not only famous for its tantalising cuisine but also for its tourist spots that offer glimpses of their rich history and diverse culture. Some prominent tourist spots in Delhi include the Laal Qila, India Gate, Humayun Tomb, Qutubminar and more.

Delhi, the national capital, is not only famous for its tantalising cuisine but also for its tourist spots that offer glimpses of their rich history and diverse culture. Some prominent tourist spots in Delhi include the Laal Qila, India Gate, Humayun Tomb, Qutubminar and more.

We're sure you must have been to the above-mentioned places. Well, Delhi's Sheesh Mahal, representing the Mughal opulence, is open to public after a long 370 years. Nestled in the Shalimar Bagh in North-West Delhi, this 17th century palace served as a royal retreat for Shah Jahan—the fifth Mughal emperor.

After a detailed restoration work carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the monument was opened to public on July 2, 2025. The Sheesh Mahal is now open to visitors, offering glimpses into Mughal culture with its complex architecture, landscaped gardens, sandstone structures and more. The site is expected to attract tourists in large numbers, serving a look at the capital's cultural heritage.

A look at Sheesh Mahal's past

Commissioned in 1653 by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, the Sheesh Mahal eventually became known as Shalimar Bagh, meaning "home of pleasure". The palace gained further historical significance when Shah Jahan's son, Aurangzeb, was crowned there in 1658.

The palace originally features Char-Bagh design. However, after centuries of neglect, the Sheesh Mahal had lost much of its beauty. In 2024, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena visited the place, making an urgent call for conservation.

How to visit Sheesh Mahal

The nearest metro to Sheesh Mahal are Shalimar Bagh, Jahangirpuri and Haiderpur Badli Mor. Once you arrive at the nearest metro station, you can directly reach the palace via auto or rickshaw. The Sheesh Mahal remains open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Moreover, you can visit there on weekends or government holidays.

As of now, there's no entry fees for visitors to the palace.