INDIA

Delhi’s RK Puram gets Rs 100‑crore facelift: Roads, parks and community spaces set for major upgrade

The Chief Minister said that development activities in Delhi had remained stalled for years. "Areas like R.K. Puram have a large number of jhuggi clusters, where previous governments failed to pay adequate attention to basic amenities."

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 06:33 PM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

Delhi’s RK Puram gets Rs 100‑crore facelift: Roads, parks and community spaces set for major upgrade
TRENDING NOW

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday inaugurated development works worth approximately Rs 100 crore in the RK Puram Assembly constituency and said that development activities in the national capital had remained stalled for years under the previous government. According to the Chief Minister's Office, under these projects, roads in the area will be constructed and repaired, old and dilapidated community platforms (chaupals) will be renovated, community centres will be upgraded, and parks will be beautified."To promote public health, open gym equipment will be installed in parks, and boundary walls will be constructed at locations where required. These initiatives will provide residents with better connectivity, safer public spaces, modern community facilities and a cleaner environment," Gupta said.

Addressing the gathering, Rekha Gupta said that the Delhi government has assured all public representatives that there will be no shortage of funds for development works. She noted that earlier, Members of Parliament and MLAs had access to limited funds, due to which local development projects remained stalled for years. "However, for the first time in Delhi, under the leadership and blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi Government has assured all public representatives that there will be no shortage of funds for development works," she added.

The Chief Minister said that development activities in Delhi had remained stalled for years. "Areas like R.K. Puram have a large number of jhuggi clusters, where previous governments failed to pay adequate attention to basic amenities. The present government is committed not to removing jhuggis but to ensuring a dignified life for their residents by providing permanent housing, toilets, bathing facilities, roads, drains, parks and play facilities for children," CM Gupta said. She informed that immediately after assuming office, the government released a budget of nearly Rs 700 crore to ensure development works worth Rs 10 crore in each Assembly constituency. "The objective is to provide modern facilities equally to the poor, the middle class and the affluent alike," she added.

The Chief Minister further stated that the Delhi Government has restarted pension schemes that had been shut for years."New ration cards are being issued, electricity is being provided to properties that were earlier without connections, the Yamuna cleaning campaign has been launched, garbage mountains are being removed, and concrete steps have been taken to reduce pollution through electric buses," the Chief Minister said. She reaffirmed that the government is fully committed to developing Delhi into a clean, green, modern and all-round developed capital. She added that, although the government has been in power for only 11 months, the coming years will witness a completely transformed Delhi.

Expressing gratitude to the residents of the area, the Chief Minister said that the new beginning in Delhi's development has been possible only due to the blessings of the people."The government is firmly resolved to fulfil every promise it has made. The programme was attended by MP Ms Bansuri Swaraj, R.K. Puram MLA Anil Sharma, Municipal Councillor Dharamveer Singh, District President Ravindra Chaudhary, and several other distinguished citizens," she added.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

Advertisement