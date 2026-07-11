Delhi's Red Fort to be blown up? Mumbai Police gets bomb threat

A bomb threat targeting Delhi's Red Fort triggered a security response after a call to the Mumbai Police, but a thorough search found nothing suspicious.

The Mumbai Police Control Room received a phone call claiming that Delhi's historic Red Fort would be blown up using explosives, triggering an immediate security alert. After receiving the threat, the Mumbai Police informed the Delhi Police Control Room, which alerted the North District Police to take immediate action and secure the area.

Delhi Police launches security check

Following the alert, Delhi Police carried out a detailed search and inspection at the Red Fort to check for any explosives or suspicious objects. After completing the search, police confirmed that nothing suspicious was found and declared the bomb threat to be a hoax.

Investigation underway

Officials said no explosive material was recovered during the security operation. Police have launched an investigation to identify the person behind the threat call and determine where it originated.