Delhi's power sector gets a boost as CM Rekha Gupta launches Rs 160 crore underground cabling project, says 'preparing National Capital for next 50 years'

The project, which will cost Rs 160 crore, will cover 28 roads and streets in the Old Delhi area, including Kucha Mahajani, Bhagirath Palace, Jama Masjid Road, and Nai Sadak.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 01:43 PM IST

The Delhi government is taking significant steps to enhance the city's power capabilities for the next 50 years. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the work for shifting electricity wires underground in Chandni Chowk, a move aimed at improving safety and reliability while preserving the area's heritage character. The project, which will cost Rs 160 crore, will cover 28 roads and streets in the Old Delhi area, including Kucha Mahajani, Bhagirath Palace, Jama Masjid Road, and Nai Sadak.

Enhancing safety 

A total of 52.5 km of overhead wiring in Chandni Chowk will be shifted underground, reducing the risk of accidents and improving power supply. The government is pushing electric vehicle adoption, which is expected to increase power demand. To address this, the chief minister also laid the foundation stone for BYPL's 66/11 kV, 63 MVA Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Indoor Grid at Mandoli, and four standalone Utility-Scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) across South and West Delhi. These projects will strengthen the power backbone of North-East Delhi and benefit nearly 1.5 lakh consumers.

Modernising power infrastructure

The introduction of four new standalone utility-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), totalling 55.5 MW/111 MWh, is a significant step toward creating a flexible and intelligent power ecosystem for Delhi. The digital twin-enabled system will introduce real-time intelligence and predictive monitoring to Old Delhi's modernised power network. The Mandoli GIS Indoor Grid will provide more stable and reliable electricity supply to residents of Mandoli, Harsh Vihar, Bank Colony, and adjoining areas.

Preserving heritage

The chief minister also announced plans to revive the historic Town Hall building as a monument, highlighting the government's commitment to preserving Delhi's cultural heritage. The underground cabling project is expected to reduce fire hazards and weather-related power disruptions, enhance safety, improve supply reliability, and significantly beautify the historic precinct.

Lakhs of Delhiites will benefit from these transformative projects, which are part of the government's efforts to strengthen the city's power infrastructure. The projects are expected to be completed in phases, with minimal disruption to daily life and traffic movement.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
