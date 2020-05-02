Delhi's Patiala House Court grants bail to key accused Sanjay Chawla in match-fixing scandal

Delhi's Patiala house court has granted bail to Sanjeev Chawla in a case of match-fixing racket busted in 2000 by Delhi Police. Sanjeev Chawla was was extradited to India. He has been granted bail on personal bond of Rs 2 lac and with two sureties of like amount.

However, the bail granted is a conditional bail that requires him not to leave India without permission. He has been asked to provide his and his brother's phone numbers to the police and numbers be kept operational all the time. His voice sample and specimen handwriting is also directed to be taken.

The court observed," the applicant is in custody for the last 76 days, investigation is complete, chargesheet has been filed, three other co-accused persons have already been released on bail and trial is likely to take time.... ...in view of COVID-19 pandemic which is not likely to end before one or two years as per WHO, and in view of the fact that no cricket match was thrown/lost pursant to alleged match-fixing, the applicant/accused Sanjeev Kumar Chawla is ordered to be released on bail."

Chawla in his bail application had earlier insisted that "the conditions in the Jail are not hygienic and there is a threat of in the Jcoronavirus in jail and therefore, in view of the imminent threat of epidemic in the jail, hence pray for my release on bail."

His application further stated that he has no earlier criminal record, and is a British National belonging to a respectable family. He further said that he was granted bail by Westminster magistrate's court on conditions when arrested on the basis of warrants issued by Delhi court in 2015.

However, the Delhi Police has challenged his bail order in the high court. "It took 20 years to bring him to justice in India. "There is a likelihood of the accused fleeing away from justice," an official of the Delhi Police said.

Chawla is alleged to have played a central role in conspiring with Hansie Cronje, the late South African cricket team captain, to fix a South African tour to India in February-March 2000.

In a 2013 chargesheet filed by Delhi Police in the case, former South African captain Hansie Cronje was named but proceedings against him were abated in view of his death. The chargesheet also left out the names of Herschelle Gibbs and Nicky Boje have been left out.

The police, in its 93-page charge sheet, said that the proceedings against Cronje, who had died in a plane crash in 2002, be abated while the other five be summoned to face the prosecution in the case.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police had named Cronje, Sanjeev Chawla, Rajesh Kalra, Manmohan Khattar, Sunil Dara alias Bittu and Kishan Kumar, brother of slain T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, as accused in the case and has chargesheeted them for offences of cheating and criminal conspiracy under the IPC.