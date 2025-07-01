The Old Delhi Railway Station is the oldest railway station, located in the national capital's Chandni Chowk area.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has proposed to rename the historic Old Delhi Railway Station to Maharaja Agrasen Railway Station. The chief minister wrote to the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, pointing out that the move would be a ‘fitting tribute’ to the legendary leader. She urged his intervention in the proposal, saying it would “deeply resonate with the sentiments of millions of Delhi residents.”



Why Delhi CM seek to rename Old Delhi Railway Station?

In a letter dated June 19, 2025, the Delhi CM said Maharaja Agrasen is widely regarded as a symbol of justice, non-violence and peace. "I am writing to respectfully request your kind consideration for renaming the Old Delhi Railway Station in honour of Maharaja Agrasen, a revered historical figure whose legacy has had a profound impact on the socio-economic development of India, particularly in Delhi. Renaming the station as Maharaja Agrasen Railway Station would serve as a fitting tribute to his enduring contributions and would deeply resonate with the sentiments of millions of Delhi residents who hold him in the highest esteem," the Chief Minister wrote.



She continued, “I invite your cooperation and positive thoughts to name Old Delhi Railway Station after Maharaja Agrasen. Maharaja Agrasen was not only a great historical personality, but he has also particularly influenced the socio-economic direction of Delhi. This naming will not only be a tribute to his legacy but will also respect the sentiments of the people of Delhi. Even today, his followers and descendants are contributing to shaping the economic and cultural identity of Delhi.” She concluded by expecting ‘personal intervention’ from the Union Railway Minister for a positive decision on her proposal.

Old Delhi Railway Station

Established in 1864, Old Delhi Railway Station served as the primary railway station for Delhi until the establishment of New Delhi Railway Station in 1926. It is a significant railway hub notable for its distinctive red-brick architecture designed in its Mughal-era surroundings, like the Red Fort. The station has 18 platforms, two of which are designed to accommodate two 24-coach trains end-to-end.