Delhi's new EV policy 2026 to rollout from July 1 after Cabinet approval; Road tax exemption among key benefits

In a move to reduce ai pollution in the National Capital, the Delhi Cabinet has approved the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2026, which will likely be implemented from July 1.

The Delhi Cabinet has given approval for the implementation of the Electric Vehicle Policy 2026 (ANI)

In a move to reduce ai pollution in the National Capital, the Delhi Cabinet has approved the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2026, which will likely be implemented from July 1, after getting a final approval from the Lieutenant Governor. The move once implemented will help encourage green and sustainable mobility.

According to news agency ANI, the policy, will remain in force until March 31, 2030, with a strong emphasis on scrappage incentives alongside purchase subsidies to speed up the replacement of older, polluting vehicles with zero-emission alternatives.

The policy aims to transform the national capital into a clean, pollution-free transport hub by promoting Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs). The government estimates that more than Rs 7,000 crore will be invested directly over the next four years, while the overall benefit to citizens, including tax exemptions and EV infrastructure, is expected to exceed Rs 15,000 crore.

EV Policy 2026: Benefits

The policy states that all electric four-wheelers with an ex-showroom price of Rs 30 lakh or less registered in the national capital will not have to give road tax and registration fees. The policy also includes subsidies for electric two-wheelers in phases. Buyers will receive Rs 30,000 in the first year, Rs 20,000 in the second year and Rs 10,000 in the third year.

Electric three-wheelers have also been included for incentives. Buyers of these vehicles will be eligible for incentives of Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000 in the first, second and third years, respectively. Buyers of N1 category electric trucks will receive a purchase incentive of up to Rs 1 lakh, according to an official, news agency PTI reported.

According to the policy, only electric autorickshaws will be registered in Delhi from January 1, 2027, while only electric two-wheelers to be registered from April 1, 2028, ending registration of new petrol and CNG two and three-wheelers from next year.

EV Policy 2026: Highlights

One of the key highlights of the policy is its scrappage incentive framework.

Two wheelers: Owners scraping their BS-IV or older two-wheelers with electric ones will receive an additional Rs 10,000 scrappage incentive

Three wheelers: Owners of fuel powered three-wheelers will get Rs 25,000

N1 Commercial Trucks: Owners of big vehicles will receive up to Rs 50,000.

Four-Wheelers: Owners of BS-IV or older four-wheelers moving to electric cars will receive a scrappage incentive of Rs 1 lakh.

These benefits will be available over and above the purchase incentives announced under the policy. The Delhi government has also announced that all pure electric vehicles will be exempted 100% from road tax and registration fees.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Rekha Gupta said the policy was prepared after extensive consultations with stakeholders and multiple rounds of discussions. "After discussions at every level, we were able to prepare this draft, and today it has been approved by the Cabinet. Once implemented from July 1, every person purchasing a vehicle in Delhi will be able to benefit from this policy," she said. She also said that pollution in Delhi is a challenge that requires coordinated action across the National Capital Region.

EV Policy 2026: Future Targets

The policy also sets ambitious implementation targets, including the creation of 32,000 public EV charging points and phased mandates for electric commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and institutional fleets, reinforcing the government's strategy to reduce vehicular emissions and improve air quality in the capital.