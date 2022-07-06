Delhi CM announces 30-day Shopping Festival: From big discounts to concerts, know what's in store

Picture: File Photo

The national capital, Delhi, is known for its rich variety and taste in food, clothes, or anything else. Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, announced on Wednesday that the government will host the "Delhi Shopping Festival" from January 28 to February 26, 2023. The Delhi government is organising a 30-day festival wherein visitors from all over the world will be welcomed to experience Delhi's culture, essence, and shopping. Speaking on Delhi's cultural scene, the CM added that because the city is known for its variety of cuisines, "Delhi food walks" would be organised and all of India's cuisines would be offered.

The event will start with a special opening ceremony, during which the CM remarked that artists from India and all across the world will perform in 200 concerts.

READ | Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh resign

What can folks expect from this festival?

1. Opening ceremony and closing ceremony

2. Big discounts on all items

3. 200 concerts in 30 days by artists from around the globe

4. Games/tech exhibitions

5. Special 'Food Walks' for visitors to enjoy the variety of cuisines

The chief minister further added that shoppers will have a wide range of options. The event would be the grandest India has ever seen, he continued, and the entire city of Delhi would be decorated like a bride.

The CM also mentioned that special travel arrangements would be made for visitors arriving from outside the country. "We are talking with hotels, travel agents, transportations companies, and airlines to arrange special transportation packages," said Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal claimed that this will create many jobs and urged Delhi residents to prepare for the hosting of such a significant event.

READ | Himachal Pradesh flash floods: What is cloudburst, know what causes the phenomenon