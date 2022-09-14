Delhi's Kartavya Path to have 90 ice cream carts and 30 water vending machines

Photo: Reuters (Representational image)

According to NDMC, there can be a maximum of 120 ice-cream carts and water dispenser trolleys along the newly named Kartavya Path at six vending places. Six selling zones can be found on Kartavya Path between Central Vista Lawns and India Gate, according to Satish Upadhyay, vice chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council.

"Each vending zone can have a maximum of 15 ice cream trolleys and five water dispensing kiosks. So cumulatively, 120 trolleys -- 90 ice cream trolleys and 30 water kiosks -- can be allowed in six vending areas. This is for better and effective management of vending kiosks," Upadhyay told media. He said that an order to this effect has also been issued.

Ice cream trolley trade licences have been granted, according to the NDMC regulation. The six areas where these trolleys would run are South of C-Hexagon Road, North of C-Hexagon Road, South of Man Singh Road (both sides), South of Rafi Ahmed Road, and North of Rafi Ahmed Road, according to the NDMC order.

Additionally, the NDMC has requested that district magistrates make sure that civil defence volunteers are stationed in the region for surveillance and law enforcement purposes. "District Magistrate, New Delhi District is requested to ensure that the deployment of Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs) for duty in the area is rationalised as per the zonal plan so as to ensure that two CDVs per zone, per shift are available to assist the teams," NDMC's notice issued on Tuesday read.

The officials, according to Upadhyay, will also make sure that each vending zone only has the allowed and necessary amount of carts set up. "They will also educate people not to jump in the water bodies on the Kartavya Path. They will also ensure effective parking management. The enforcement officials will ensure that the place is not littered with garbage and other rules are followed," Upadhyay said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Kartavya Path, which runs from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, last week. The government claims that the renovated route represents a change from Rajpath, which served as a symbol of power in the past, to Kartavya Path, which stands as an example of "public ownership and empowerment."

