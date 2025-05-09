The Delhi International Airport Limited -- the authority that operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi -- has issued a fresh advisory for passengers, stating that all its operations continue as normal. DIAL has also released some guidelines for the passengers.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) -- the authority that operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi -- has issued a fresh advisory for passengers, stating that all its operations continue as normal. DIAL, however, warned that some flight's schedules and security processing timings may be impacted due to "evolving airspace conditions" and "enhanced security protocols." The authority has also released several passenger guidelines.

The airport's guidelines for passengers are as follows:

Follow hand baggage and check-in luggage regulations.

Follow advisories issued by respective airlines.

Be prepared for additional time at security checkpoints.

Cooperate with airline and security personnel for smooth facilitation.

Check with the airline or visit the Delhi Airport's official website for real-time updates.

DIAL's appeal

Besides, DIAL has urged everyone to trust only official sources and avoid sharing unverified content. "We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimize inconvenience. Thank you for your patience and cooperation," DIAL added in the advisory. The advisory comes amid airport closures and enhanced security measures over the escalating military conflict between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22. On Thursday, over two dozen airports across the country suspended operations.

India-Pak conflict

Tensions between the neighbouring countries have skyrocketed since the April 22 attack wherein 26 people, most of them tourists from across India, were gunned down by terrorists. After a flurry of diplomatic actions, India launched coordinated missile strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir earlier this week, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saying that 100 terrorists were killed in the attack. The Pakistani Army also attempted several missile strikes on India and resorted to ceasefire violations across the Line of Control. New Delhi says the attack in Pahalgam was planned and executed by terrorists associated with groups based out of Pakistan.