Delhi's IGI Terminal 2 gets a smart makeover! Self-baggage drop, DigiYatra, and more: Check new features

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, on Saturday, i.e., October 25, inaugurated the renovated Terminal 2 (T2) at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). Terminal 2, which had been closed since April this year for an extensive renovation, will resume operations from tomorrow, i.e., October 26.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport, the largest and one of the busiest airports in the country, has three terminals - T1, T2, and T3. The airport is operated by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). During the inauguration ceremony, DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar highlighted that IGIA’s total annual passenger handling capacity has now exceeded 100 million.

Everything you need to know about the revamped terminal

1. Self Baggafe Drop: No longer waiting in long queues! The self baggage drop facility allows passengers to scan their boarding pass, tag their luggage, and drop their luggage within seconds - it saves passengers from the hustle of standing in long queues and waiting for their turn.

2. New passenger boarding bridges: Equipped with autonomous docking technology from South Korea, the bridges provide passengers with a smooth airport experience. The features include -

i. Elevated ramps for making wheelchair movement smoother.

ii. Optimally adjusted cabins to make boaring seamless.

iii. Sidecovering cushions for safety and comfort.

iv. Swing doors for operator safety

3. DigiYatra service: The DigiYatra service allows passengers to scan their faces and skip queues. It also makes the security check systems smooth. The facial recognition system was introduced in December 2022.

4. Virtual information desk: The T2 has come up with a virtual information desk to smoothly resolve queries and assist passengers.