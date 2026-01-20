Delhi’s IGI airport to close down third runway from February 16, what is the reason? will it affect you?

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport will close its third runway temporarily, 11R/29L, starting February 16, for at least five months due to crucial infrastructure upgrades and repairs needed for a long time now. DIAL said that it will ensure smooth operations without hindrances.

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport will close its third runway temporarily, 11R/29L, starting February 16, for at least five months due to crucial infrastructure upgrades and repairs needed for a long time now. While the airport operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), has taken responsibility to reduce hindrances by carefully planning and managing the operations, it has come at a time of peak travelling season which would likely significantly hit travel plans due to delays and cancellations.

According to news agency PTI, the runway will likely reopen in early July, only after a final safety clearance and formal approval from the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The Delhi Airport consists of four runways: 27/9, 28/10, 29R/11L and 11R/29L, among which the third runway has been in use for 17 years straight after it was commissioned in 2008. In less than a decade later in 2017, 11R/29L runway received minor upgrades and routine maintenance, but due to natural degradation and high traffic in the recent years, it urgently requires a bigger upgrade, said DIAL, as reported by Times Now.

To start the work on its maintenance, the airport authority will have to shut down 11R/29L for five months from mid-February. Including full resurfacing of the runway, the maintenance work will see building a new Rapid Exit Taxiway, the installation of a new Instrument Landing System (ILS) and removal and reinstallation of approximately 2,000 airfield ground lighting fixtures.

How will this affect passengers?

Despite the shutdown being done at a time of heavy passenger traffic in the summer season but DIAL has assured of negligible interference through carful organisation of the maintenance and upgrade work. To ensure smooth functioning of regular operations, DIAL conducted high-level meetings with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Air Traffic Control (ATC), and many airlines to come up with a flight management plan.

After these meetings, DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said that all stakeholders have unanimously given their approval to complete the project with minimal impact on flight schedules, Times Now report added. Presently, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) operates around 1,520 flights daily. During the time period of these five months, the airport will operate unhindered 1,514 flights daily, a minor difference from its current volume.