FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

China-Pakistan ties under strain? Xi’s visit amid Pakistan’s growing US engagement, how may it impact India?

Resul Pookutty slams news outlet for omitting him from list of Indian Oscar winners: 'Don't insult'

Saina Nehwal Net Worth: A look at lavish lifestyle and income sources of badminton's Golden Girl

Meet man who designed the world's tallest building, now breaking his own record

GRAP-4 restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves slightly

Akshay Kumar car accident: Mumbai Police arrests Mercedes driver, files case against him; details inside

Delhi’s IGI airport to close down third runway from February 16, what is the reason? will it affect you?

Viral Video: Greater Noida man drives sports car with child sitting on roof, gets arrested after outrage

Mumbai Indians suffer major blow as star player gets ruled out of remainder of WPL 2026, pick 20-year-old spinner as replacement

Seven sisters in focus: Why Bangladesh’s China outreach near Siliguri is red flag for India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Resul Pookutty slams news outlet for omitting him from list of Indian Oscar winners: 'Don't insult'

Resul Pookutty slams news outlet for omitting him from list of Oscar winners

DC vs MI, WPL 2026 Live Score: Jemimah Rodrigues wins Toss, Delhi to bowl first against Mumbai

DC vs MI, WPL 2026 Live Score: Jemimah Rodrigues wins Toss

Saina Nehwal Net Worth: A look at lavish lifestyle and income sources of badminton's Golden Girl

Saina Nehwal Net Worth A look at luxurious lifestyle and income sources of badmi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on

Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan in an '80s Dhurandhar

AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi

Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026

10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi’s IGI airport to close down third runway from February 16, what is the reason? will it affect you?

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport will close its third runway temporarily, 11R/29L, starting February 16, for at least five months due to crucial infrastructure upgrades and repairs needed for a long time now. DIAL said that it will ensure smooth operations without hindrances.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 06:00 PM IST

Delhi’s IGI airport to close down third runway from February 16, what is the reason? will it affect you?
Delhi's IGI airport to shut down its third runway
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport will close its third runway temporarily, 11R/29L, starting February 16, for at least five months due to crucial infrastructure upgrades and repairs needed for a long time now. While the airport operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), has taken responsibility to reduce hindrances by carefully planning and managing the operations, it has come at a time of peak travelling season which would likely significantly hit travel plans due to delays and cancellations.  

According to news agency PTI, the runway will likely reopen in early July, only after a final safety clearance and formal approval from the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). 

The Delhi Airport consists of four runways: 27/9, 28/10, 29R/11L and 11R/29L, among which the third runway has been in use for 17 years straight after it was commissioned in 2008. In less than a decade later in 2017, 11R/29L runway received minor upgrades and routine maintenance, but due to natural degradation and high traffic in the recent years, it urgently requires a bigger upgrade, said DIAL, as reported by Times Now. 

To start the work on its maintenance, the airport authority will have to shut down 11R/29L for five months from mid-February. Including full resurfacing of the runway, the maintenance work will see building a new Rapid Exit Taxiway, the installation of a new Instrument Landing System (ILS) and removal and reinstallation of approximately 2,000 airfield ground lighting fixtures. 

How will this affect passengers? 

Despite the shutdown being done at a time of heavy passenger traffic in the summer season but DIAL has assured of negligible interference through carful organisation of the maintenance and upgrade work. To ensure smooth functioning of regular operations, DIAL conducted high-level meetings with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Air Traffic Control (ATC), and many airlines to come up with a flight management plan.  

After these meetings, DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said that all stakeholders have unanimously given their approval to complete the project with minimal impact on flight schedules, Times Now report added. Presently, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) operates around 1,520 flights daily. During the time period of these five months, the airport will operate unhindered 1,514 flights daily, a minor difference from its current volume.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Resul Pookutty slams news outlet for omitting him from list of Indian Oscar winners: 'Don't insult'
Resul Pookutty slams news outlet for omitting him from list of Oscar winners
Saina Nehwal Net Worth: A look at lavish lifestyle and income sources of badminton's Golden Girl
Saina Nehwal Net Worth A look at luxurious lifestyle and income sources of badmi
Meet man who designed the world's tallest building, now breaking his own record
Meet man who designed the world's tallest building, now breaking his own record
GRAP-4 restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves slightly
GRAP-4 restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves
Akshay Kumar car accident: Mumbai Police arrests Mercedes driver, files case against him; details inside
Akshay Kumar car accident: Mumbai Police arrests Mercedes driver, files case
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan in an '80s Dhurandhar
AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi
Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement