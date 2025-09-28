Delhi's IGI Airport, schools, institutions receive bomb threat; probe underway

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport received a bomb threat on Sunday, i.e., September 28. Let's discuss details.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport received a bomb threat on Sunday, i.e., September 28. The police have tightened security at the airport. In addition, several schools and other institutions across the national capital also received a similar threat. A probe is underway at these locations as well.

The sender claimed affiliation with a terrorist group, named "Terrorise 111", warning that several bombs had been planted. Although police officials expressed the possibility of a prank mail, they have launched a full investigation to determine the origin of the same. The threat email was sent to between 100 and 150 email addresses of various organisations.

An investigation is underway. More details are awaited.