Delhi's IGI airport ranked as world’s 10th busiest airport: Report

Delhi Airport has improved from its rank of 14th in October 2019, which was the time before the epidemic.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

The national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport surpassed other airports around the globe in terms of traffic in October, moving up the list from before the outbreak.
 
OAG, a company that performs aviation analytics, stated in its study that Delhi Airport has improved from its rank of 14th in October 2019, which was the time before the epidemic. The busiest airport in the world in October 2022 was Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
 
The OAG rankings are determined by comparing the current month's scheduled airline capacity to the same month in 2019, prior to the epidemic. The top 10 busiest airports in the world are ranked based on their combined domestic and international capacity. (Also Read: 
 
The airports in Dubai and Tokyo Haneda are in second and third place, respectively, behind Atlanta.
 
"When compared to October 2019, 6 of the Top 10 this month were also among the world's Top 10 busiest airports then; airports which have seen their rankings rise, bringing them into the Top 10 now, are Dallas/Fort Worth (from 12th to 4th), Denver (from 20th to 5th), Istanbul (from 13th to 8th), and Delhi (from 14th to 10th)," OAG said in the report on its website.
 
According to OAG, there were 34,13,855 seats at the Delhi airport, popularly known as the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).
 
The coronavirus pandemic, which had a substantial negative impact on the Indian aviation industry and caused scheduled international aircraft services to be banned for more than two years beginning in March 2020, is now subsiding.
 
London Heathrow Airport is ranked sixth, Chicago O'Hare International Airport is ranked seventh, and Los Angeles International Airport is ranked ninth, according to the OAG study.
 
The busiest international airport, according to the research, is Dubai International Airport, which is followed by Amsterdam Airport and London Heathrow Airport in that order. (Also Read: PM Modi paves way for Tata-made C-295 aircraft for IAF: All about Rs 22,000 crore project, features of jet)
 
The top 10 list of busiest international airports does not include any airports in India.
 
According to another survey by OAG, the top 10 busiest international routes include Delhi to Dubai and Mumbai to Dubai.
 
The most frequently travelled air routes are those with the greatest number of scheduled tickets from October 2021 to September 2022.
 
"India is also seeing an increase in route capacity with two routes in the top 10, operating from Mumbai to Dubai (BOM-DXB) and Delhi to Dubai (DEL-DXB)," it said.
 
Also, the route between Mumbai and New York is among the largest unserved routes, which OAG defines as the routes with the largest volume of people travelling indirectly between two points.
 
"Based on passenger booking data for the period August 2021 - July 2022, eight of the top 10 largest unserved routes start or end in North America. New York features in three of the routes with Quito - New York (UIO-JFK) the largest market, with more than enough passengers to potentially sustain a direct service," the report said.
 
OAG also pointed out that the other New York routes include Mumbai (BOM-JFK), the largest metropolis in India, with almost 82,000 people currently travelling indirectly between these two cities over the course of a year.
