Delhi's former CM Arvind Kejriwal takes sharp jibe on PM Modi after US hike fee on H1B visa, says, 'Prime Minister ji..., can't you...'

Delhi's former CM and Aam Adami Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal have made a scathing attack on PM Modi, after US president Donald Trump's decision to impose a USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications, affecting several Indians.

Arvind Kejriwal took to his X, and wrote, "Prime Minister ji, do something at least. Why is the Prime Minister of 140 crore people so helpless in the end? Can't you handle anything at all?"