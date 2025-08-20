Delhi's Daryaganj building collapses: 3 dead, several injured; rescue operation underway

Ramayana: Amitabh Bachchan bags even bigger role than Jatayu in Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's film, it is...
INDIA
The deceased have been identified as Zubair, Gulsagar, and Taufiq. They have been moved to LNJP Hospital.
A part of a three-storey building collapsed near City Wall alongside Sadbhavna Park in Delhi's Daryaganj area on Wednesday, killing three workers on the spot, Delhi Police said.
Civic authorities, including the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), have been informed. Legal action will be taken after verification of the facts.
Rescue operations are currently underway.
