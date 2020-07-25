Delhi's COVID-19 recovery rate mounts to 87.29 per cent

Delhi on Saturday reported 1,142 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total count of coronavirus cases to 1,29,531.

A Delhi Government bulletin said there are 12,657 active cases in the national capital. With 2,137 patients recovered and discharged on Saturday, the cumulative figure has gone up to 1,13,068.

Delhi`s recovery rate now stands at 87.29% which is an improvement over Friday`s recovery rate of 86.40.

The city reported 29 more deaths due to the virus on Saturday taking the toll to 3,806.

The bulletin said 5,690 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 14,819 Rapid antigen tests were conducted on Saturday.

A total of 9,29,244 tests have been done so far and the number of tests per million in the national capital stands at 48,907.

Meanwhile, for the first time, India conducted a record number of COVID tests, more than 4,20,000 in a single day. With 20,898 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the Tests Per Million (TPM) has further increased to 11,485 and cumulative testing to 1,58,49,068.

The persistent increase in the number of labs from merely one in January 2020 to 1301 today, inclusive of 902 government labs and 399 in the private sector. Revised facilitative guidelines of testing by ICMR and all-round efforts by the governments have contributed to the significant increase in testing for the deadly virus.

Moreover, the union government has advised all State/UT governments to keep up the strategy of “Test, Track and Treat” with aggressive testing which may lead to a higher number of daily positive cases initially but would eventually achieve a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases.

