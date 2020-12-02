Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate dips below 7%: Satyendar Jain

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi has dropped below seven per cent said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday, adding that it was expected to dip further beyond five per cent in the next few days.

"Just 4,006 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The Positivity rate on November 7 was recorded at 15 per cent and has declined below 7 per cent yesterday. It is decreasing at a good speed and is expected to fall beyond 5 per cent in the next few days," Jain said while speaking to the media here.

He further said that currently, more than 1,600 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and about 11,000 COVID-dedicated beds were available in hospitals across Delhi.

In light of the farmer protests taking place at the borders of the city, Jain said that the Delhi government had set up medical facilities at the Tikri and Singhu borders.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 4,006 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of cases in the national capital to 5,74,380.According to the Delhi Health Department, the death toll due to COVID-19 has reached 9,260, with 86 persons succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The city saw 5,036 recoveries on Monday taking the total number of recovered patients to 5,33,351. There are currently 31,769 active cases in the national capital.