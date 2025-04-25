DHMA General Secretary Bhagwan Bansal said that this shutdown is meant to honour the victims and support their families.

In a strong show of solidarity after the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of innocent tourists, Delhi will witness a major shutdown on Friday, April 25. More than 700 markets across the city, including key commercial hubs like Chandni Chowk, Connaught Place, Khan Market, Chawri Bazaar, Sadar Bazaar, and Kashmiri Gate, will remain closed.

The bandh has been called by the Delhi Hindustani Mercantile Association (DHMA) and has received widespread support from business groups such as the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), the Bharatiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal (BUVM), and the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh.

DHMA General Secretary Bhagwan Bansal said that this shutdown is meant to honour the victims and support their families. “By Thursday evening, over 150 markets and several transport groups had confirmed their participation,” he added.

Chandni Chowk MP and CAIT General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal emphasised that this is not a protest but a tribute. “It’s a message of unity and national grief,” he said, urging all traders to maintain peace and safety during the bandh.

BUVM General Secretary Hemant Gupta also expressed deep sorrow and anger over the attack on unarmed tourists, calling the bandh a strong statement against terrorism.

Market groups from across the city, including the New Delhi Traders Association and the Khan Market Traders Association, have also joined the call for the shutdown.

While most commercial areas will remain shut, essential services such as medical shops, vegetable and dairy vendors, and petrol pumps will continue to operate as usual. Citizens are advised to check local transport availability, as some transport unions are also supporting the bandh.