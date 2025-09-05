Delhi's biggest EV Sale: How used BluSmart cars spark frenzy?

These second-hand BluSmart electric cars sold below three lakh rupees are now a huge trend in the region of Delhi-NCR. The increase in the sale of used electric vehicles is now a social media buzz.

BluSmart, a company for hailing rides, closed down due to financial issues and alleged financial misconduct by its founders, namely Anmol Singh Jaggi, Punit K Goyal, and Puneet Singh Jaggi. Consequently, thousands of EVs were returned and left idle. Now, lenders and leasing companies are recovering dues through the sale and lease of electric vehicles, which are sold at a subsidised rate. These second-hand BluSmart electric cars sold below three lakh rupees are now a huge trend in the region of Delhi-NCR. The increase in the sale of used electric vehicles is now a social media buzz.



BluSmart's downfall turns Delhi's biggest EV sale

Both YouTube and Instagram are prone to crazy viral videos showing auctions and car lots selling used BluSmart EVs at huge markdowns, purportedly starting from more than Rs 10 lakh to as low as Rs 50,000. However, customers explained that discounted prices are nowhere close to the Rs 50,000 claim and are, instead, between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 2.95 lakh. These are acquired from lenders by small operators, gig drivers, and eco-conscious customers, some of whom are even captured by rival companies, Evera and Everest Fleet.

As seen on YouTube and Instagram, some EV buyers, who were more than enthusiastic to purchase BluSmart's electric car, thought to be on sale for Rs 70,000, instead, shrank to much more alarming prices. Other buyers looking for used EVs were dismayed to learn that the YouTube videos, in comparison to the actual vehicles, were misleading and that he vehicles were of much worse quality; many of them were in a deplorable state.



BluSmart used EV sales: Market reality



Many electric vehicle (EV) buyers came to the car lot after seeing videos on YouTube and Instagram claiming that BluSmart electric cars were being sold for rupees seventy thousand. Some came to see the condition of the pre-owned EVs and were disappointed as the videos on YouTube promised quality that did not match reality. Auto analysts market the impact of the 8,000 cars BluSmart added as a blip to India’s 42 lakh car market. It is noted that the collapse showed flaws, and the resale stampede along the cars’ enormous miles was soon to arrive, as The Print’s report noted.

For months after shutting down BluSmart, the company’s thousands of electric vehicles were left with nowhere to go. Third-party fleet operators would not lease the high-mileage EVs and were left with no choice but to sell directly to the public, including former drivers. Some cars have made their way through the used car markets in Delhi and Gurugram. Petrol or diesel, EVs are on the market, and lined up for sale and charging at car stations. Although EVs lose value in the resale market, the number of problems is not as significant as the car’s battery being in line for sale.