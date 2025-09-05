Delhi's biggest EV Sale: How used BluSmart cars spark frenzy?

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

New OTT and theatrical releases: From Baaghi 4 to Kannappa, top 7 must-watch picks this weekend

Dropped from Asia Cup squad, can Yashasvi Jaiswal still make a case for T20 World Cup?

Baaghi 4 movie review: Tiger Shroff makes impressive comeback, film ain't just violent ride, but entertaining thriller; Sanjay Dutt steals the show as Khal Nayak

How are 3E coaches different from 3AC coaches? Know benefits, prices, features

Ajit Pawar clarifies after viral video shows him 'rebuking' IPS Anjana Krishna: 'Was trying to...'

'It was disappointing...': Amit Mishra accuses former captains of favoritism, reflects on career struggles after retiring from cricket

India REACTS to Donald Trump's fresh salvo involving New Delhi, Russia, China: 'At this point...'

'Hum government ko bijli dete hai': Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal boasts about her factories, dairies, jeweller uncles, claims her monthly electricity bill is only..: Viral video

Amid Rs 60 crore fraud case, Raj Kundra makes shocking statement about marriage with Shilpa Shetty: 'We are very...'

India reacts to Trump advisor Peter Navarro's 'Brahmins profiting' remarks: 'Inaccurate and misleading'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
New OTT and theatrical releases: From Baaghi 4 to Kannappa, top 7 must-watch picks this weekend

New OTT and theatrical releases: From Baaghi 4 to Kannappa, top 7 must-watch pic

Dropped from Asia Cup squad, can Yashasvi Jaiswal still make a case for T20 World Cup?

Dropped from Asia Cup squad, can Yashasvi Jaiswal still make a case for T20 WC?

Baaghi 4 movie review: Tiger Shroff makes impressive comeback, film ain't just violent ride, but entertaining thriller; Sanjay Dutt steals the show as Khal Nayak

Baaghi 4 movie review: Tiger Shroff makes impressive comeback

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi's biggest EV Sale: How used BluSmart cars spark frenzy?

These second-hand BluSmart electric cars sold below three lakh rupees are now a huge trend in the region of Delhi-NCR. The increase in the sale of used electric vehicles is now a social media buzz.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 04:44 PM IST

Delhi's biggest EV Sale: How used BluSmart cars spark frenzy?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

BluSmart, a company for hailing rides, closed down due to financial issues and alleged financial misconduct by its founders, namely Anmol Singh Jaggi, Punit K Goyal, and Puneet Singh Jaggi. Consequently, thousands of EVs were returned and left idle. Now, lenders and leasing companies are recovering dues through the sale and lease of electric vehicles, which are sold at a subsidised rate. These second-hand BluSmart electric cars sold below three lakh rupees are now a huge trend in the region of Delhi-NCR. The increase in the sale of used electric vehicles is now a social media buzz.

BluSmart's downfall turns Delhi's biggest EV sale

Both YouTube and Instagram are prone to crazy viral videos showing auctions and car lots selling used BluSmart EVs at huge markdowns, purportedly starting from more than Rs 10 lakh to as low as Rs 50,000. However, customers explained that discounted prices are nowhere close to the Rs 50,000 claim and are, instead, between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 2.95 lakh. These are acquired from lenders by small operators, gig drivers, and eco-conscious customers, some of whom are even captured by rival companies, Evera and Everest Fleet. 

As seen on YouTube and Instagram, some EV buyers, who were more than enthusiastic to purchase BluSmart's electric car, thought to be on sale for Rs 70,000, instead, shrank to much more alarming prices.  Other buyers looking for used EVs were dismayed to learn that the YouTube videos, in comparison to the actual vehicles, were misleading and that he vehicles were of much worse quality; many of them were in a deplorable state.

BluSmart used EV sales: Market reality

Many electric vehicle (EV) buyers came to the car lot after seeing videos on YouTube and Instagram claiming that BluSmart electric cars were being sold for rupees seventy thousand. Some came to see the condition of the pre-owned EVs and were disappointed as the videos on YouTube promised quality that did not match reality. Auto analysts market the impact of the 8,000 cars BluSmart added as a blip to India’s 42 lakh car market. It is noted that the collapse showed flaws, and the resale stampede along the cars’ enormous miles was soon to arrive, as The Print’s report noted.

For months after shutting down BluSmart, the company’s thousands of electric vehicles were left with nowhere to go. Third-party fleet operators would not lease the high-mileage EVs and were left with no choice but to sell directly to the public, including former drivers. Some cars have made their way through the used car markets in Delhi and Gurugram. Petrol or diesel, EVs are on the market, and lined up for sale and charging at car stations. Although EVs lose value in the resale market, the number of problems is not as significant as the car’s battery being in line for sale.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
MS Dhoni embraces old money look at US Open in Amiri shirt worth Rs...
MS Dhoni embraces old money look at US Open in Amiri shirt worth Rs...
'Three guiding hands': Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Teachers' Day with special post featuring his father, brother and coach
Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Teachers' Day with special post featuring his...
What is 'halal township'? Why did controversy erupt over housing project with 'halal environment' near Mumbai?
What is 'halal township'? Why row over housing project with 'halal environment?
Teacher’s Day 2025: 8 inspiring Bollywood movies that celebrate teachers, from Taare Zameen Par to Super 30
Teacher’s Day 2025: 8 inspiring Bollywood movies that celebrate teachers
Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday today: Actor turns 48, know why he celebrates two birthdays
Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday today: Actor turns 48, know why he celebrates two bir
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE