Delhi's Bhalswa landfill to be transformed into major bus terminal, here's all you need to know

The new arrangement will also reduce travel time and roadway congestion, as buses entering from outer districts will no longer need to travel into the heart of the city.

The Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have initiated plans to remove the massive Bhalswa landfill and construct a new interstate bus terminal on the site. This move is aimed at stopping buses coming from outer regions at the city's edge, rather than allowing them to venture deeper into the capital. According to officials, this will help alleviate traffic congestion across central and inner Delhi.

Easing traffic congestion

The proposed bus terminal is expected to significantly reduce the pressure on the Kashmere Gate Interstate Bus Terminal, which currently handles buses from neighboring states. By halting buses from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chandigarh at the Bhalswa site, the city aims to streamline traffic flow and provide passengers with a smoother travel experience.

States to benefit from new bus terminal

The new bus terminal at Bhalswa is expected to benefit several northern states, including Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chandigarh. These states currently put heavy pressure on the Kashmere Gate Interstate Bus Terminal, and the new arrangement will help distribute the traffic more evenly. Officials believe that the move will not only ease congestion but also provide a more efficient and convenient travel experience for passengers.

MCD's target to clear the landfill

The MCD has set a target to significantly reduce the landfill mound by the end of this year, after which the cleared land will be put to more productive use. The construction of the new bus terminal is seen as a major step towards achieving this goal, and officials are optimistic about the project's potential to transform the area. With the Delhi government and MCD working together, the project is expected to bring much-needed relief to the city's congested roads and provide a boost to regional connectivity.