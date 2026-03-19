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Delhi's Bawana in Shock: Family targeted in deadly shooting, 1 dead, 3 injured; details here

A deadly shootout at a grocery store in Delhi's Bawana killed one person and left three others with bullet injuries on Thursday. The deceased identified Ravi Bhardwaj, 30, died of bullet injuries, while three others are undergoing treatment, confirmed a senior official. Preliminary investigation suggests the shooting was linked either to a gang war or a personal feud. 

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 19, 2026, 10:57 PM IST

Delhi's Bawana in Shock: Family targeted in deadly shooting, 1 dead, 3 injured; details here
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A deadly shootout at a grocery store in Delhi's Bawana killed one person and left three others with bullet injuries on Thursday. The deceased identified Ravi Bhardwaj, 30, died of bullet injuries, while three others are undergoing treatment, confirmed a senior official. Preliminary investigation suggests the shooting was linked either to a gang war or a personal feud. 

Delhi Bawana shooting incident: What happened?

Three unidentified men arrived at the grocery store in Bawana on a motorcycle and fired multiple rounds, resulting in injuries to four individuals inside the house. Ravi succumbed to bullet injuries, while his father, Anil Bhardwaj, 55, remains in critical condition. A 10-year-old child sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, and a neighbour, Raj Kumar, 46, also suffered injuries. Police personnel and forensic teams reached the spot and gathered evidence. 

According to officials, Multiple police teams have been formed to arrest the attackers. CCTV footage from nearby areas is also being scanned to trace them. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Arms Act. The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Recent Bawana murder case

According to PTI reports, Delhi Police has earlier arrested a 24-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder case in outer north Delhi’s Bawana, police said on Sunday. The accused, Yogi alias Devraj Dabas from Pooth Khurd village, with his associates, fatally shot Bhupender alias Bholu (24) near Raj Vatika on March 8. According to police, a PCR call was received that a person had been shot near Raj Vatika in Pooth Khurd. When a police team reached the spot, they found an injured man lying unconscious near a scooter with a gunshot wound.

Bhupender was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A case was subsequently registered, and an investigation was launched.

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