Delhi's Ashram to join DND with new 1.42-km flyover, massive traffic alert for Noida, Ghaziabad travellers

Ashram-DND flyway: The authorities are constructing the project for Rs 128.25 crore. (File)

In what may be inconvenient for the people of Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad who travel to South Delhi for work and entertainment, the Public Works Department will shut down the Ashram Flyover for traffic. It will be done to complete the link between Ashram and DND. The construction work is expected to be finished over the next two months. However for these months, people of these cities will have to negotiate crippling traffic jams in peak hours.

The work is expected to begin on December 25, the Christmas Day. The Delhi Traffic Police has a nod for the project as they will have to finalize diversions for the oncoming traffic during the peak hours in the morning and the evening. Both the traffic carriageways will be closed for traffic till at least the second week of February 2023. The police have given a 45-day period to the PWD to complete the construction. However, it may get stretched further if the construction isn't completed by then.

During the peak hours, nearly 3-4 lakh cars cross the Ashram flyover. People come from Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida. Due to this halt, traffic is expected to be impacted at the Barapura Flyover, Kalindi Kunj, Mathura Road and ITO.

The slip roads may provide some relief.

The authorities had been planning to join the Ashram Flyover with the Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway for a long time. The authorities missed the final integration deadline in November. Now the new deadline is January, reported Navbharat Times.

The authorities are constructing the project for Rs 128.25 crore. The road will be 1.42 kilometers long. There will be 6 lanes. This flyover will join the Ashram Overpass with the DND flyover. After the project is completed, there won't be a traffic light from Noida's Rajnigandha chowk and the Moolchand Flyover.

To go to Noida, ITO and Ghaziabad, people will not have to cover one kilometer to make a U-turn.