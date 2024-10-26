The AQI is categorised into six levels: 0-50 (Good), 51-100 (Satisfactory), 101-200 (Moderate), 201-300 (Poor), 301-400 (Very Poor), and 401-500 (Severe).

On Saturday (October 26), New Delhi's air quality continued to worsen, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 235, indicating a 'poor' level, according to SAFAR-India. The Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, forecasts that air quality in the city will likely remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday.

“The outlook for the following six days from Sunday suggests air quality is expected to fall within the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ range. Meteorological conditions remain unfavorable for effective pollutant dispersion as calm winds prevail at night," said the EWS.

Delhi’s air quality often deteriorates during this time of year, raising health concerns for residents and calling for urgent intervention.

The AQI is categorised into six levels: 0-50 (Good), 51-100 (Satisfactory), 101-200 (Moderate), 201-300 (Poor), 301-400 (Very Poor), and 401-500 (Severe).