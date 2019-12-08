Delhi's Anaj Mandi fire: Building owner and his manager arrested, case registered under Section 304

The fire has been doused while the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation.

At least 43 people have died while over 50 rescued so far after a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area near Rani Jhansi Road in the early morning hours on Sunday, according to police.

More than 30 fire tenders were sent to the spot.

The fire has been doused while the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation. Rescue operations are underway.

As per sources, the fire department received a call around 5 am following which several fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Delhi's Anaj Mandi fire: LIVE Updates

19:10 IST Sunday, 8 December 2019

#DelhiFire: Rehan (the owner of the building where a fire broke out earlier today) has been arrested by Delhi Police. A case has been registered under section 304 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against him.

#DelhiFire: Rehan (the owner of the building where a fire broke out earlier today) has been arrested by Delhi Police. A case has been registered under section 304 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against him. pic.twitter.com/v2C6VUC2CR — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019

18:53 IST Sunday, 8 December 2019

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has shown "insensitiveness" by attending the inauguration of sewer line project on a day 43 lives were lost in a fire incident in the city: BJP

18:46 IST Sunday, 8 December 2019

Delhi fire: "If Allah is merciful, we will find Sahmat," says Mohammed Arman, an acquaintance of the 14-year-old boy who is untraceable: PTI

18:45 IST Sunday, 8 December 2019

Delhi fire: Survivor Firoz Khan says he could escape as he was sleeping near a door: PTI

18:26 IST Sunday, 8 December 2019

Delhi Police arrests building owner Rehan and his manager Furkan in connection with the Anaj Mandi fire incident, which claimed 43 lives: PTI

18:15 IST Sunday, 8 December 2019

Union Minister & BJP MP from Chandni Chowk Dr Harsh Vardhan meets the injured at LNJP hospital.

#DelhiFire: Union Minister & BJP MP from Chandni Chowk Dr. Harsh Vardhan meets the injured at LNJP hospital. pic.twitter.com/zR6UBgamWx — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019

18:06 IST Sunday, 8 December 2019

Owner of the building Rehan and his manager Furkan have been arrested. We are investigating the matter. From the information we have, more or less there is no possibility of more bodies being recovered.

Delhi Police DCP North Monika Bhardwaj: Owner of the building Rehan and his manager Furkan have been arrested. We are investigating the matter. From the information we have, more or less there is no possibility of more bodies being recovered #DelhiFire pic.twitter.com/CMutI77ryo — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019

17:48 IST Sunday, 8 December 2019

Delhi Police have now arrested Rehan, the owner of the building where a fire broke out earlier today, claiming lives of 43 people. A case has been registered under section 304 of Indian Penal Code against him.

#UPDATE Delhi Police have now arrested Rehan, the owner of the building where a fire broke out earlier today, claiming lives of 43 people. A case has been registered under section 304 of Indian Penal Code against him. #DelhiFire https://t.co/8C2KicbjdN — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019

17:47 IST Sunday, 8 December 2019

Union Minister & BJP MP from Chandni Chowk Dr Harsh Vardhan visits #DelhiFire incident site; says, "What has happened today is very painful. I'm now going to meet the injured at LNJP Hospital. We are trying that the best possible care is provided to the injured."

Union Minister & BJP MP from Chandni Chowk Dr. Harsh Vardhan visits #DelhiFire incident site; says, "What has happened today is very painful. I'm now going to meet the injured at LNJP Hospital. We are trying that the best possible care is provided to the injured." pic.twitter.com/aTF475pCIU — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019

10:58 IST Sunday, 8 December 2019

"The condition of those injured is not serious, have been kept under observation. 34 people were brought dead to the hospital. Most deaths have been mostly due to smoke inhalation and suffocation," said Kishore Singh, Medical Director, Lok Nayak Hospital.

Kishore Singh, Medical Director, Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi: The condition of those injured is not serious, have been kept under observation. 34 people were brought dead to the hospital. #DelhiFire pic.twitter.com/fiOXVegFXO — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019

10:15 IST Sunday, 8 December 2019

"The fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: The fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy. pic.twitter.com/gK4z7nTJI5 — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019

10:00 IST Sunday, 8 December 2019

Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to tragic fire in Delhi. PMO has also approved Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the fire.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reacted on the Delhi fire incident saying, "Rescue operations are going on. Injured are being taken to hospitals". The chief minister has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin who have been killed in the tragic incident.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on #delhifire, " Rescue operations are going on. Injured are being taken to hospitals". pic.twitter.com/byP7cjXLtw — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims who hailed from Bihar. Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari, too, on behalf of the party has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 25,000 to those injured.

09:53 IST Sunday, 8 December 2019

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reacted saying, "deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones... I pray for the early recovery of all those who have injured in the incident. Have instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on an urgent basis."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on #delhifire incident: Have instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on urgent basis. pic.twitter.com/AvqWx9DRE2 — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019

Strangely enough, it has been reported that a fire had also broken out yesterday in a factory building behind the site at Anaj Mandi, Rani Jhansi Road where the fire broke out earlier today. But yesterday's fire had been doused in time and no casualties were reported.