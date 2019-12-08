Delhi's Anaj Mandi fire: Building owner and his manager arrested, case registered under Section 304

Headlines

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate their first Onam with twins, serve food to Uyir and Ulagam on banana leaves

Arjun Rampal reacts to Ranveer Singh leading Don 3, compares movie with James Bond: 'I think he will...'

Sangeeta Bijlani makes 'stunning' public appearance, netizens call her 'timeless beauty': Watch viral video

Wordle 800 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 28

Rajasthan: Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota; 22nd case this year

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate their first Onam with twins, serve food to Uyir and Ulagam on banana leaves

Arjun Rampal reacts to Ranveer Singh leading Don 3, compares movie with James Bond: 'I think he will...'

Sangeeta Bijlani makes 'stunning' public appearance, netizens call her 'timeless beauty': Watch viral video

Famous left-handed people in the world

10 anti-aging foods you must include in your daily diet

Asia Cup 2023: Batters with maximum sixes in IND vs PAK matches

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Watch: Full Carcade Rehearsal Conducted In Delhi Ahead Of G20 Summit

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate their first Onam with twins, serve food to Uyir and Ulagam on banana leaves

Arjun Rampal reacts to Ranveer Singh leading Don 3, compares movie with James Bond: 'I think he will...'

Sangeeta Bijlani makes 'stunning' public appearance, netizens call her 'timeless beauty': Watch viral video

HomeIndia

India

Delhi's Anaj Mandi fire: Building owner and his manager arrested, case registered under Section 304

The fire has been doused while the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2019, 09:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

At least 43 people have died while over 50 rescued so far after a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area near Rani Jhansi Road in the early morning hours on Sunday, according to police.

More than 30 fire tenders were sent to the spot.

The fire has been doused while the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation. Rescue operations are underway. 

As per sources, the fire department received a call around 5 am following which several fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Delhi's Anaj Mandi fire: LIVE Updates

19:10 IST Sunday, 8 December 2019

#DelhiFire: Rehan (the owner of the building where a fire broke out earlier today) has been arrested by Delhi Police. A case has been registered under section 304 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against him.

18:53 IST Sunday, 8 December 2019

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has shown "insensitiveness" by attending the inauguration of sewer line project on a day 43 lives were lost in a fire incident in the city: BJP

18:46 IST Sunday, 8 December 2019

Delhi fire: "If Allah is merciful, we will find Sahmat," says Mohammed Arman, an acquaintance of the 14-year-old boy who is untraceable: PTI

18:45 IST Sunday, 8 December 2019

Delhi fire: Survivor Firoz Khan says he could escape as he was sleeping near a door: PTI

18:26 IST Sunday, 8 December 2019

Delhi Police arrests building owner Rehan and his manager Furkan in connection with the Anaj Mandi fire incident, which claimed 43 lives: PTI

18:15 IST Sunday, 8 December 2019

Union Minister & BJP MP from Chandni Chowk Dr Harsh Vardhan meets the injured at LNJP hospital.

18:06 IST Sunday, 8 December 2019

Owner of the building Rehan and his manager Furkan have been arrested. We are investigating the matter. From the information we have, more or less there is no possibility of more bodies being recovered.

17:48 IST Sunday, 8 December 2019

Delhi Police have now arrested Rehan, the owner of the building where a fire broke out earlier today, claiming lives of 43 people. A case has been registered under section 304 of Indian Penal Code against him.

17:47 IST Sunday, 8 December 2019

Union Minister & BJP MP from Chandni Chowk Dr Harsh Vardhan visits #DelhiFire incident site; says, "What has happened today is very painful. I'm now going to meet the injured at LNJP Hospital. We are trying that the best possible care is provided to the injured."

10:58 IST Sunday, 8 December 2019

"The condition of those injured is not serious, have been kept under observation. 34 people were brought dead to the hospital. Most deaths have been mostly due to smoke inhalation and suffocation," said Kishore Singh, Medical Director, Lok Nayak Hospital. 

10:15 IST Sunday, 8 December 2019

"The fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.  

10:00 IST Sunday, 8 December 2019

Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to tragic fire in Delhi. PMO has also approved Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the fire.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reacted on the Delhi fire incident saying, "Rescue operations are going on. Injured are being taken to hospitals". The chief minister has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin who have been killed in the tragic incident. 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims who hailed from Bihar. Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari, too, on behalf of the party has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 25,000 to those injured.

09:53 IST Sunday, 8 December 2019

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reacted saying, "deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones... I pray for the early recovery of all those who have injured in the incident. Have instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on an urgent basis."

 

Strangely enough, it has been reported that a fire had also broken out yesterday in a factory building behind the site at Anaj Mandi, Rani Jhansi Road where the fire broke out earlier today. But yesterday's fire had been doused in time and no casualties were reported.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actor struggled for 10 years, his on-screen death was mourned by nation, he received fans' letters written in blood

Heartwarming click: 'Legend and her son' pic of R Praggnanandhaa and mom sweeps the internet

Remember this Sachin, Dravid, Ganguly teammate? He married Bollywood star’s sis, built multi-crore business

'PM Modi gave new speed, energy to India's space mission': Amit Shah

Supreme Court to hear Krishna Janmabhoomi demolition plea tomorrow

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE