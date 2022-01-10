Delhi’s air quality remains stagnant in ‘satisfactory’ category, AQI stands at 53

The national capital’s air quality continued to remain in the "satisfactory" category on Monday (January 10), as per the Ministry of Earth Sciences' System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Overall Air Quality Index of Delhi was recorded at 53.

Delhi’s air quality improved from the ‘moderate’ to ‘satisfactory’ category on Sunday (January 9) after Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall and thunderstorm for two continuous days.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 `severe`.

As per the India Meteorological Department update, cold wave will begin from January 11 night in the northern part of the country.

"As the western disturbance is moving towards the east, the temperature will fall drastically as it goes. So, in northern India including Delhi, the temperature will fall between 4 degrees to 6 degrees," IMD said.

"There has been a fall in temperature in Rajasthan. So, the cold wave in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana will start on January 12. In Delhi, the temperature can be witnessed between 5 degrees to 6 degrees till January 14, but we can't say if there will be a cold wave in Delhi or not as we are still monitoring it," IMD added.