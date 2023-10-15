Delhi’s air quality plunges into 'Poor' category, AQI at 266

The air quality near Delhi University was measured at 331, categorized as 'very poor.'

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), the air quality in the nation's capital on Saturday morning was 'bad,' with an AQI of 266.

At 7:01 a.m., Lodhi Road's AQI reported at 211, which is considered to be a "poor" level, while the Pusa Road area's AQI was 193, which is considered to be a "moderate" level.

Similar to this, Gurugram's AQI was 162, which is considered to be "moderate." However, the AQI rose to 286 at the Delhi Airport (T3).

Near Delhi University, the air quality was recorded at 331, which is considered to be "very poor." The AQI in Noida (UP) was 283 and indicated that the air quality was 'bad'.

An AQI of 201 at Ayanagar indicated "poor" air quality, while an AQI of 179 in Mathura Road indicated "moderate" air quality. The AQI for the vicinity of IIT Delhi was 215. Dhirpur recorded an AQI of 329, which is considered to be "very poor" for air quality.

According to the AQI scale, air quality falling between 0 and 50 is classified as "good," 51 to 100 as "satisfactory," 101 to 200 as "moderate," 201 to 300 as "poor," 301 to 400 as "very poor," and 401 to 450 as "severe." The term "severe" is used when the AQI surpasses 450.