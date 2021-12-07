Headlines

Air quality in Delhi, NCR stagnant at 'very poor' quality

The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the air at 9 am stood at very poor and moderate levels, respectively.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2021, 11:57 AM IST

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday morning with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 314, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

As per the SAFAR, the PM 10 levels were recorded at 150 in the 'moderate' category and PM 2.5 levels were recorded at 81 in the 'moderate' category.

A local resident Manish said, "There is a smog-free tower installed but it is not sufficient."Meanwhile, the air quality in the NCR region - Noida and Gurugram also remain in the 'very poor' category. AQI of 317 and 325 was recorded at 7.30 am in Gurugram and Noida, respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.After the Supreme Court pulled it up for the opening of schools amid the rising air pollution level in the city, the Delhi government directed that schools will remain closed until further orders. The schools in the four districts of Haryana adjoining Delhi has been closed till further orders.

The Commission for Air Quality Management for NCR and adjoining areas has also directed to stop the entry of trucks in Delhi except for CNG or electric trucks and trucks carrying essential commodities.

