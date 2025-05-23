At least 100-123 buses break down daily, especially in areas like ISBT Kashmere Gate, Minto Bridge, Sarai Kale Khan, ITO, AIIMS Flyover, and Dhaula Kuan.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has issued a new SOP to remove broken-down buses in the national capital and has deployed cranes and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) at 30 key locations across the city that will monitor and function to remove the faulty buses.

Under the new SOP, the faulty buses will be removed within 15 minutes. The buses purchased in 2010 have reached the end of their service life, and their Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMCs) have also expired, so the government plans to remove them from the roads, said a senior official.

At least 100-123 buses break down daily, especially in areas like ISBT Kashmere Gate, Minto Bridge, Sarai Kale Khan, ITO, AIIMS Flyover, and Dhaula Kuan. Keeping this in mind, the new SOP has been issued, he added.

As per the new SOP Issued, the QRTs formed will have to respond within 5 minutes of receiving a breakdown alert. After this, the buses will be towed to the nearest depot within 15 minutes. An around-the-clock control room has been established for the same. The waterlogging problem will also be monitored through it.

To make it function smoothly, 100 field operation teams have been deployed, and 70 mobile bike teams will fix on-site issues like brake failure. This decision comes in a bid to improve the transport infrastructure and facilities in the state. The main focus is to remove the buses that have reached their end of service life and are not in condition to be used.

The government has also planned to make the bus depots in Delhi commercial hubs, which will generate revenue of Rs 2600 crore. On May 2, the Delhi government also launched mini electric buses, DEVI, in the national capital to boost last-mile connectivity. The government further plans to launch more electric buses on the roads of the national capital.

