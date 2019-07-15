Trending#

Delhi: RJ Stutee Ghosh alleges harrasment by security guard after returning home late

RJ's mother requested Delhi police to take 'suitable action' and 'sensitize the RWA to cooperate with the residents and not to harass them.


RJ Stutee Ghosh

Updated: Jul 15, 2019, 04:46 AM IST

A popular RJ and a film critic for an online news portal Stutee Ghosh was harassed by her colony's security guard when she was returning home late after work.

According to the formal complaint filed by Stutee's mother at the GK 1 police station, she alleged that the guard stationed at the gate of her colony refused to let her in.

Stutee's mother also alleged that the Resident Welfare Association President Mickey Bedi used to character assassinate her.

"It must be said that Mr. Bedi routinely tried to character assassinate her by saying things like Why does she come so late/ we do not know where she comes from", Stuti's mother stated in her complaint.

Stutee's mother requested Delhi police to take 'suitable action' and 'sensitize the RWA to cooperate with the residents and not to harass them'.

RJ Stutee has tweeted out the police complaint filed by her mother.

She tweeted, "Here is the formal complaint my mother filed at GK 1 police station. Hoping for the best ."

A lot of people in social media extended their sympathies to Rj Stutee, pointing out that it sets a dangerous precedent for women in Delhi where the safety of women is jeopardised on numerous occasions. 

 RJ Stutee in a series of tweets asked Delhi Police, social activist Meenakshi Leekhi and Smriti Irani to take action.

She has filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW). The Station House Officer of GK1 police station met her and she has been assured full cooperation from the police.

