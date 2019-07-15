Delhi: RJ Stutee Ghosh alleges harrasment by security guard after returning home late

A popular RJ and a film critic for an online news portal Stutee Ghosh was harassed by her colony's security guard when she was returning home late after work.

According to the formal complaint filed by Stutee's mother at the GK 1 police station, she alleged that the guard stationed at the gate of her colony refused to let her in.

Stutee's mother also alleged that the Resident Welfare Association President Mickey Bedi used to character assassinate her.

"It must be said that Mr. Bedi routinely tried to character assassinate her by saying things like Why does she come so late/ we do not know where she comes from", Stuti's mother stated in her complaint.

Stutee's mother requested Delhi police to take 'suitable action' and 'sensitize the RWA to cooperate with the residents and not to harass them'.

RJ Stutee has tweeted out the police complaint filed by her mother.

She tweeted, "Here is the formal complaint my mother filed at GK 1 police station. Hoping for the best ."

Here is the formal complaint my mother filed at GK 1 police station . Hoping for the best . pic.twitter.com/8W5bBn3Jcc — Stutee Ghosh (@rjstutee) July 13, 2019

A lot of people in social media extended their sympathies to Rj Stutee, pointing out that it sets a dangerous precedent for women in Delhi where the safety of women is jeopardised on numerous occasions.

Can’t even understand why a RWA taking an offense, when there is a grievance by a Resident. Then why does RWA has the words Resident and Welfare !? She has a grievance and you need to give her a patient hearing than your attitude !! — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) July 14, 2019

The @kailashColResi thinks it is bigger than the residents. For the last couple of days, it has only concentrated on thwarting and trivialising a resident's legitimate concern. It seems committed to arrogance and one-upmanship than anyone's safety & welfare. Appalling. @rjstutee https://t.co/cuqJsRv7ZW — Bigg Toss (@sumanthere) July 14, 2019

What's wrong with RWA...if some body is coming late night after work. How can they behave like that. Need immediate assistance & action. — Deepak (@Deepak35403621) July 13, 2019

This is heights ... how can you stop someone to enter her own house ? You can’t enter your own house after 12 ?? Wowww ... Who made such sick minded people as member of society ?? @rjstutee Please fight this hard .. teach them lesson of their lifetime !! https://t.co/vYfi5ciqmY — Yakuza (@yakuzazoomin) July 13, 2019

My heart bled reading this. Character assassination is the easiest route taken to demotivate women from chasing new horizons, expanding their potential, conquering the world. Why should a woman have to answer anyone about her choices and responsibilities? I wish this resolves :( https://t.co/0CFAxMjZwJ — Saumya Kulshreshtha (@Saumyakul) July 13, 2019

On my behalf of my friend @rjstutee I’m requesting redressal from @DelhiPolice A woman coming late due to late office hours not allowed entry from gate closest to her house jeopardises her security GK-1RWA president&wife-Mickey Bedi isn’t cooperating. So I’m requesting here pic.twitter.com/CNaxvhsgSo — Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) July 12, 2019

RJ Stutee in a series of tweets asked Delhi Police, social activist Meenakshi Leekhi and Smriti Irani to take action.

She has filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW). The Station House Officer of GK1 police station met her and she has been assured full cooperation from the police.