Delhi Riots: Two chargesheets to be filed for Chandbagh, Jaffrabad incidents; ex-AAP leader Tahir Hussain named

The Delhi Police will file two charge sheets in the Delhi Riots case on Tuesday. The first case involves the Chand Bagh riots while the second charge sheet is about the Jaffrabad riot incident.

In the Chand Bagh riots case, suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilor Tahir Hussain will be named as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had found petrol bombs in his house. Along with Tahir Hussian, 15 other people will also be named as accused in the Delhi Riots incident including Tahir's brother Shah Alam.

The charge sheet will be filed in the Karkardooma court.

Chand Bagh was one of the worst-hit areas during the riots. IB staffer Ankit Sharma was also found murdered in a drain here.

The second charge sheet will be filed in connection with the riot that took place in the Jaffrabad area, for which two Pinjra Tod activists are facing prosecution. The charge sheet in the Jaffrabad riot case will be filed against ten people and the Pinjra Tod members will be named in the supplementary charge sheet.

Last week, the Delhi Police's Special Cell had arrested Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal and booked her under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged conspiracy in the northeast Delhi riots in February and were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Narwal, along with another JNU student Devangana Kalita have already been arrested in another case, being investigated by the Delhi Police's Crime branch, related to communal violence in northeast Delhi, and are in judicial custody till June 11. Metropolitan Magistrate Kapil Kumar sent both of them to judicial remand after the Delhi Police told the court that they longer seek their custody for probe.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 this year over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), leaving more than 50 people dead and around 200-250 of them injured.