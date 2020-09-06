Delhi Riots: Two accused declared fugitive in head constable Ratan Lal's murder, these are the names in chargesheet

Headlines

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

Manipur violence case: 'Politicising those events is shameful', Amit Shah slams opposition, appeals for peace

DNA Special: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘three M’ attack on Centre – Modi, Manipur and Mahila

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

This Indian player made cricket debut with England team, 1st Indian to score test century; was richer than Dhoni, Kohli

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

Sexual health: 5 proven tips to prevent getting STDs

8 Reasons why blue light is harmful for skin

10 Things that can damage your eyes

10 yoga asanas to improve blood circulation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Rahul Gandhi blows 'flying kiss' in Parliament, Smriti Irani calls it 'obscene' and 'misogynist'

Manipur On The Edge: What Is The Road Ahead? | DNA India

DNA: How united is the opposition before 2024 elections?

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

27 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali: From Khamoshi to Gangubai Kathiawadi, decoding his significance in Indian cinema

HomeIndia

India

Delhi Riots: Two accused declared fugitive in head constable Ratan Lal's murder, these are the names in chargesheet

In the case of communal violence in northeast Delhi during the Delhi Riots incident earlier in the year, the court has now declared two accused as fugitives in connection with the murder of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 06, 2020, 03:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the case of communal violence in northeast Delhi during the Delhi Riots incident earlier in the year, the court has now declared two accused as fugitives in connection with the murder of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal.

Despite frequent summoning notices, both the accused -- Suleiman and Ravish -- were not appearing at the court. In light of this information, the court took cognizance of the charge sheet filed in the case and issued the order declaring them fugitives.

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal was killed in Chand Bagh in the national capital on February 24, during the height of the Delhi Riots.

'17 accused named in the charge sheet'

The Delhi police had filed a charge sheet against 17 accused in the case. The police charge sheet said that 21 extra wounds were found on Ratan Lal's corpse, besides the killing bullet wounds.

The court also said that there is sufficient evidence to prosecute the accused. Ratan Lal was killed in the attack that unfolded near Chand Bagh. In the meanwhile, the rioters had also badly injured Gokalpuri ACP Anuj and assaulted DCP Amit Sharma of Shahdara.

SIT heading Delhi Riots probe

The riots that started on February 23 in Delhi's North-East district lasted roughly till February 25. More than 50 people were killed and hundreds were injured. After several days, the situation was diffused and eventually became normal following the deployment of several companies of Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary forces.

It is to be noted that the Delhi Police had registered more than 700 cases under the Arms Act, laying down charges of murder, attempted murder, arson, and disseminating riots.

The Crime Branch Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Delhi Police is investigating all the angles pertaining to the Delhi Riots probe, including the Tahir Hussain (former AAP leader) instigation charges, IB staffer Ankit Sharma murder case, head constable Ratna Lal murder case, DCP Amit Sharma murder attempt case, Dilbar Negi murder case, pistol-taunting Shah Rukh Khan case in which the accused taunted his weapon at constable Deepak Dahiya, and the Akbari Devi (84) murder case.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bengal: Second, third language will depend on population pattern of area, says minister

TN village girl bags admission in Taiwan's engineering college, govt to bear expenditure

‘Many times I think that I should leave chief ministerial post but…’: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live

Meet Nisha Madhulika, from home cook to renowned YouTuber with an impressive net worth of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE