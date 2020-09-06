Delhi Riots: Two accused declared fugitive in head constable Ratan Lal's murder, these are the names in chargesheet

In the case of communal violence in northeast Delhi during the Delhi Riots incident earlier in the year, the court has now declared two accused as fugitives in connection with the murder of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal.

Despite frequent summoning notices, both the accused -- Suleiman and Ravish -- were not appearing at the court. In light of this information, the court took cognizance of the charge sheet filed in the case and issued the order declaring them fugitives.

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal was killed in Chand Bagh in the national capital on February 24, during the height of the Delhi Riots.

'17 accused named in the charge sheet'

The Delhi police had filed a charge sheet against 17 accused in the case. The police charge sheet said that 21 extra wounds were found on Ratan Lal's corpse, besides the killing bullet wounds.

The court also said that there is sufficient evidence to prosecute the accused. Ratan Lal was killed in the attack that unfolded near Chand Bagh. In the meanwhile, the rioters had also badly injured Gokalpuri ACP Anuj and assaulted DCP Amit Sharma of Shahdara.

SIT heading Delhi Riots probe

The riots that started on February 23 in Delhi's North-East district lasted roughly till February 25. More than 50 people were killed and hundreds were injured. After several days, the situation was diffused and eventually became normal following the deployment of several companies of Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary forces.

It is to be noted that the Delhi Police had registered more than 700 cases under the Arms Act, laying down charges of murder, attempted murder, arson, and disseminating riots.

The Crime Branch Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Delhi Police is investigating all the angles pertaining to the Delhi Riots probe, including the Tahir Hussain (former AAP leader) instigation charges, IB staffer Ankit Sharma murder case, head constable Ratna Lal murder case, DCP Amit Sharma murder attempt case, Dilbar Negi murder case, pistol-taunting Shah Rukh Khan case in which the accused taunted his weapon at constable Deepak Dahiya, and the Akbari Devi (84) murder case.