Delhi riots: Three more bodies found in drains, death toll rises to 45

Headlines

Wordle 787 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 15

England pacer Steve Finn announces retirement from all forms of cricket after 18 glorious years

DNA TV Show: Why Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand witnessing landslides, flood-like situation

Amrit Udyan to reopen for public from this date; check timings, ticket price and other details

Elvish Yadav becomes first wildcard contestant to be crowned winner of Bigg Boss OTT, beats Abhishek Malhan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Creates History, Becomes First Wild Card To Win Bigg Boss OTT 2

Wordle 787 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 15

Manisha Rani eliminated from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss OTT

10 health benefits of Kalonji (nigella seeds)

8 home remedies to reverse fatty liver

Diabetes tips: Spices to control blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Creates History, Becomes First Wild Card To Win Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Elvish Yadav becomes first wildcard contestant to be crowned winner of Bigg Boss OTT, beats Abhishek Malhan

Manisha Rani eliminated from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Bebika Dhurve eliminated from Salman Khan's show

HomeIndia

India

Delhi riots: Three more bodies found in drains, death toll rises to 45

Delhi Police officials on Sunday said they have recovered three more bodies from drains in two different parts of the riot-hit northeast district. 

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 02, 2020, 12:09 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi Police officials on Sunday said they have recovered three more bodies from drains in two different parts of the riot-hit northeast district. 

While one was recovered from a canal in Gokalpuri, two were found in Bhagirathi Vihar canal. This takes the recorded number of deaths in Delhi to 45. 

Earlier, different hospitals confirmed 42 deaths in the three days of communal violence.

Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Gokalpuri, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad were some of the affected areas of northeast Delhi claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured.

A large number of properties, including houses, shops and vehicles were damaged in the riots. 

The Delhi Police has registered 167 FIRs and arrested or detained 885 people in connection with the northeast Delhi violence.

A senior police official said no untoward incident has been reported from the northeast district over the past three days.

The situation in riots-hit areas remains peaceful but tense on Sunday.

"The situation is under control now. There is adequate force deployed in all areas of the northeast district. We are holding talks with locals and trying to rebuild confidence," a senior police official said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply at ssc.nic.in, salary offered up to Rs 1,12,000

Karachi to Noida: Seema Haider turns Bollywood star, ex-husband called to India; know what film is about

Himachal weather news: All schools, colleges to remain closed on August 14 in view of heavy rainfall

Independence Day 2023: Why do people fly kites on August 15?

Government plans to replace sirens on VIP vehicles with soothing music of…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE