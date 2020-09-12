Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, economist Jayati Ghosh named co-conspirators in supplementary chargesheet

The Delhi Police on Saturday named Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, documentary filmmaker Rahul Roy, Delhi University professor and activist Apoorvanand, economist Jayati Ghosh as co-conspirators in Delhi riots that occurred in February in their supplementary charge-sheet.

According to the news agency, they were named accused based on the confession of three students--women’s collective Pinjra Tod members and JNU students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, and Gulfisha Fathima of Jamia Milia Islamia.

They were accused of instigating the riots inJafrabad from where it spread to other parts of Delhi. They are facing charges under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Based on the confession of these JNU students, the eminent personalities asked them to go to ¨any extreme¨ to“malign the image of the Government of India” by calling the CAA/NRC anti-Muslim and organise demonstrations against the government of India.

Their similarly-worded disclosure statements – mentioned in the charge sheet -- claim the two JNU students said they organised the Daryaganj protest in December and the Jafrafad chakka jam (roadblock) against the CAA on February 22, 2020 at the behest of Ghosh, Apoorvanand and Roy.

The three students also said that they coordinated with the Islamist group Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Jamia Coordination Committee to mentor the Pinjra Tod members to carry forward their campaign against the CAA, according to the charge sheet.

Moreover, Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar, United Against Hate activist Umar Khalid and some leaders from the Muslim community such as ex-MLA Mateen Ahmed, and MLA Amannatullah Khan have also tried to 'provoke and mobilize the crowd', he charge-sheet claimed.

The document claims they aided the conspirators of the violence.

The Delhi riots claimed 53 lives and left 581 injured, 97 of them having gunshot wounds.