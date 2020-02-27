Delhi Riots: Police forms two SITs, cases transferred to crime branch

The Delhi Police has formed two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) of the crime branch to probe the northeast Delhi riots cases, an order issued by the headquarters said.

The teams will be headed Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) Joy Tirkey and Rajesh Deo. Both teams have four Assistant Commissioner of Police-rank officers each.

The police has so far filed 48 FIRs in connection with the violence that raged in different parts of northeast Delhi for three days.

The probe will be supervised by Additional Commissioner of Police BK Singh.

While Joy Tirkey is probing the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence case of January 5, Rajesh Deo was barred by the Election Commission from election duty after he had alleged links between the Shaheen Bagh shooter and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in media interviews as Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in place.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the communal violence reached 38 on Thursday, with around 200 people injured.