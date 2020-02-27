Delhi Riots: Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of those killed

Kejriwal announced several peace and rehabilitation measures after Delhi riots claimed 38 lives.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those killed in the communal riots in Northeast district where 38 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the clashes between two communities.

Kejriwal also announced an immediate relief of Rs 25,000 to those whose houses have been burnt.

Addressing a press conference where he announced several peace and rehabilitation measures, the chief minister said. The Delhi government will bear the cost of treatment of those injured in the violence and have been admitted to private hospitals under 'Farishtey' scheme.

Announcing various degrees of ex gratia, Kejriwal said the families who lost any minor member would get Rs 5 lakh, those seriously injured will get Rs 2 lakh, and those who have suffered minor injuries will get Rs 20,000.

The government has claimed that it is in the process of revising the ex gratia amount which has not been updated since 2011.

The orphaned children will get Rs 3 lakh, Kejriwal said.

The AAP government would also provide free books and uniforms to students who have lost them to the riot, he said.

Special camps will be set up for people to get essential documents they lost in the arson, he added.

The communal violence that started Sunday evening hit localities such as Jafrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar in the northeast Delhi.

He said that Rs 5 lakh, which includes Rs 1 lakh to tenants, will also be provided to those whose houses have been totally damaged.

The Delhi government will provide books and uniforms to schoolchildren who lost them during the violence and arson.

"The Delhi Financial Corporation will also provide subsidised loans to small businessmen who have lost their livelihood in the violence. If children have lost books, Directorate of Education will provide books and notebooks free of cost to children of both government schools as well as private schools," Kejriwal said.

The finance department has been asked to convene a meeting of heads of insurance firms and direct them to organise special camps for immediate clearance of insurance claims, he said.

"An app will be developed by the divisional commissioner, through which citizens can lodge details of the loss of property, loss of vehicles, damage to business, details of injury and death," Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said the revenue department will undertake intensive confidence building measures and make a quick survey of the quantum of losses suffered by individuals, families, business establishments, shops and institutions among others.

Peace committees will be constituted by the Delhi government at mohalla level.

Four night magistrates deployed to coordinate relief and rehabilitation activities, he added.

Kejriwal said round-the-clock helpline numbers for riot-affected people will be set up.

Helpline numbers:

1077 for any assistance.

Northeast district: 011-22115289

Yamuna Vihar: 011-22574468

Seelampur: 011-22827367

Karawal Nagar: 011-22574469

Shahdara: 011-22111077, 011-221100