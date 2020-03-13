Headlines

India

Delhi riots: IB staffer Ankit Sharma's murder was 'planned conspiracy', says accused

The sources close to Zee News revealed that the plan to kill Ankit Sharma was a pre-planned conspiracy

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 13, 2020, 09:36 AM IST

After the arrest of an individual named 'Salman', also known as 'Nanhe' in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) operative Ankit Sharma, the accused revealed some shocking details about the heinous crime.

The sources close to Zee News revealed that the plan to kill Ankit Sharma was a pre-planned conspiracy as the aforementioned person knew that he was an employee of the Intelligence Bureau, and was tracking his movement.

Sharma was stabbed by the accused fourteen times, and he dragged to suspended AAP councillor  Tahir's house where he was tortured and brutally killed before his body was thrown into a drain near his home in northeast Delhi’s Chand Bagh.

To identify the killers, Delhi Police are investigating certain videos related to Ankit Sharma's murder case. They were trying to make headway in the case based on the videos made by the locals there. 

The autopsy report states: "Multiple abrasion.. deep cut.. by sharp edge objects." The panel of doctors, who carried out post mortem, has clearly stated that he was brutally and repeatedly stabbed, leading to his death.

Last week, Delhi Police had also arrested suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, in connection with the IB staffer's murder. Hussain was sent to 7-day police custody on Friday by Delhi's Karkardooma Court.

Hussain has also been named in two more cases of violence in Delhi although he has not been made accused in them. The FIRs are registered at Dayalpur and Khajoori Khas police stations in connection with the violence in these areas.

Ankit Sharma, a 26-year-old IB staffer was brutally stabbed to death multiple times by unidentified people, and his body was found in a drain near his home in the Chand Bagh area during the Delhi riots.

His family had accused Hussain and his associates of being involved in the killing. Sharma's father also alleged that he had also sheltered a large group of men in his house who were pelting stones and petrol bombs in the area during the riots.

Hussain, however, has denied his role and rejected the allegations.

