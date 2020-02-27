Delhi riots: HC gives Centre 4 weeks to respond to plea seeking FIRs against 3 BJP leaders for hate speech

Delhi Police told the court that in a conscious decision, they have decided not to file an FIR for hate speech against anyone at this stage as it won't help in restoring peace and normalcy.

A day after a bench of Delhi High Court came down hard on the government and directed immediate registration of FIRs against BJJP leaders over alleged hate speeches, another bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel granted four weeks to the Centre and the police to file their replies to the PIL seeking the same.

The court allowed impleadment of the Centre in the PIL seeking lodging of FIRs and arrests in northeast Delhi communal violence.

During the hearing, Delhi Police told the court that in a conscious decision, they have decided not to file an FIR for hate speech against anyone at this stage as it won't help in restoring peace and normalcy.

The bench, also comprising Justice C Hari Shankar, allowed the Centre to be a party in the case after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the Centre is responsible for maintaining law and order in Delhi and should be made a party in the matter.

The matter has been further listed for hearing on April 13.

Delhi Police informed the court that Delhi has filed 48 FIRs in connection with the communal violence.

FIRs have been lodged in relation to arson, looting and the deaths in the communal violence, he said.

The death toll in the communal violence reached 34 on Thursday, with around 200 people injured.

A plea was filed in the high court seeking registration of FIR against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra for alleged hate speeches.

Earlier on Wednesday, the high court expressed "anguish" over the Delhi Police's failure to register FIRs against three BJP leaders over their alleged hate speeches. The court made strong observations and said the city had seen enough violence and it should not witness another 1984 anti-Sikh riots-like incident.

The bench had also questioned that when the police could register FIRs in connection with incidents of violence, why did it not do the same when it came to the alleged hate speeches by the three BJP leaders.