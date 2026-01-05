Delhi riots case: Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam DENIED bail; five other accused get relief from SC with conditions

The SC bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria delivered the judgment on the bail pleas filed by Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed.

Barring Student activist Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, the Supreme Court granted bail to the other accused persons — Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad in the 2020 Delhi riots case. The mixed verdict in the case pertains to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots, which left over 50 people dead and more than 500 injured. The accused were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court directed that the accused be released on bail subject to a set of stringent conditions. The trial court, the Bench added, would be at liberty to cancel the bail after hearing the accused in case of any violation.



Why did SC deny bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam?



The Court noted that Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam stand on a "qualitatively different footing" both in terms of prosecution and evidence. It noted that their roles were "central" to the alleged offences. As regards these two, though the period of incarceration is continued and long it does not violate the Constitutional mandate or override the statutory embargo under the laws.



“The statutory threshold stands attracted qua these appellants. This stage of the proceedings does not justify their enlargement on bail,” the Court added. The bench stated that it becomes necessary to examine each appeal independently, noting that the record discloses that all appellants do not stand on equal footing in terms of culpability. The hierarchy of participation, it observes, requires the Court to assess each bail application on its own merits. “Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam stand on a qualitatively different footing as compared to the other accused,” the Bench noted.



Delhi riot case: SC verdict



The SC bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria delivered the judgment on the bail pleas filed by Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed. Earlier, the apex court had reserved its verdict on December 10 after hearing detailed arguments from all parties.During the hearing of their pleas seeking bail, the advocates who appeared for them mostly argued on the delay and the unlikelihood of the commencement of the trial. It was also stated to the court that they have been under custody for over five years in a case in which they are facing serious allegations of committing offences under the UAPA.



The contentions were also made that there is no proof of violence that they instigated the riots, even after five years have passed.On the other hand, Delhi Police objected to the bail pleas, saying the alleged offences involved a deliberate attempt to destabilise the state. It argued that these were not spontaneous protests but a well-orchestrated "pan-India" conspiracy aiming at "regime change" and "economic strangulation".The Delhi Police further submitted that the conspiracy was allegedly planned to coincide with the official visit of the then US President to India, with the intention of drawing international media attention and globalising the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).The issue of CAA was carefully chosen to serve as a "radicalising catalyst" camouflaged in the name of "peaceful protest", it had said.T



he prosecution further stated that the "deep-rooted, premeditated and pre-planned conspiracy" hatched by the petitioners resulted in the death of 53 persons, large-scale damage to public property, leading to registration of 753 FIRS in Delhi alone. Evidence on record suggests that the instant conspiracy was sought to be replicated and executed PAN India, the Delhi police said.



On September 2 2025, the Delhi High Court rejected the bail plea of nine accused, including Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, in connection with the case, prompting the defendants to move to the Supreme CourtThe High Court had observed that, prima facie, the role of Imam and Khalid in the entire conspiracy was "grave", having delivered inflammatory speeches on communal lines to "instigate mass mobilisation of members of the Muslim community."Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others were arrested in January 2020 under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the Delhi riots case in February 2020.



The violence had erupted during the protests against the then-proposed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

(With inputs from ANI)