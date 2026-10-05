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Delhi riots case: High Court rejects pleas seeking FIRs against politicians over hate speeches

The Delhi High Court has dismissed several pleas linked to the 2020 Delhi riots and Jamia violence, including demands for independent probes, FIRs against political leaders and action against police personnel. Know more about the hearing here.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 05, 2026, 01:29 PM IST

Delhi riots case: High Court rejects pleas seeking FIRs against politicians over hate speeches
Delhi HC rejects pleas linked to riots, Jamia violence. (AI-Generated)
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The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea of petitions seeking an independent probe into the 2020 North-East Delhi riots and the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia during anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests. Along with this, the court also rejected pleas seeking FIRs against political leaders over alleged hate speech and action against police personnel accused of misconduct.

A Division bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manoj Jain dismissed petitions seeking an inquiry by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into alleged police atrocities during the 2020 North-East Delhi riots and the December 2019 violence at Jamia Millia Islamia.

What were the petitions about?

In one of the petitions, Shaikh Mujtaba Farooq sought FIRs against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra, and Abhay Verma over their alleged hate speeches. Another petition sought action over alleged speeches by opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manish Sisodia, Amanatullah Khan, Akbaruddin Owaisi and Warris Pathan.

Another petition by Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat sought an independent investigation into the alleged role of the Delhi Police in the riots. Activist Ajay Gautam also filed a plea seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the protests.

Delhi High Court dismisses batch of petitions

The High Court dismissed the petitions related to the 2020 Delhi riots along with the Jamia violence. The court had reserved its verdict in the batch of petitions on July 24.

The Delhi Police had opposed the demand for an independent probe into the Jamia violence. It had told the court that CCTV footages from inside and outside the university along with the New Friends Colony area, had been collected and preserved.

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