Delhi riots case: BIG decision on Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam today, SC to deliver judgment in 2020 violence

The Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict today on bail petitions filed by activist Umar Khalid, student leader Sharjeel Imam, and several other accused in the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 Delhi riots. The decision will be pronounced by a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria.

The apex court had reserved its judgment on December 10 after hearing detailed arguments from both sides over multiple days. Senior law officers representing the Delhi Police, along with leading defence counsels for the accused, presented extensive submissions on the applicability of stringent anti-terror provisions and the nature of the alleged conspiracy.

Prosecution’s Stand: ‘Planned and Coordinated Violence’

The Delhi Police have strongly opposed granting bail, maintaining that the violence in northeast Delhi was not a spontaneous eruption but the outcome of careful planning. According to the prosecution, the events amounted to a deliberate attempt to undermine national security.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju argued that statements and speeches delivered by Sharjeel Imam could be legally attributed to other accused, including Umar Khalid. He told the court that in a conspiracy, the actions of one participant are binding on all others. The prosecution also alleged that Khalid left Delhi shortly before the riots to avoid accountability.

Defence Arguments: No Trial, No Conviction

Counsel appearing for the accused countered the police narrative, stressing that prolonged incarceration without trial violates fundamental rights. Sharjeel Imam’s legal team argued that he was arrested on January 28, 2020, weeks before the violence erupted and that speeches alone cannot establish criminal conspiracy.

Imam expressed concern before the court over being portrayed as a “dangerous intellectual terrorist” without a completed trial or a single conviction. Defence lawyers also challenged the use of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, arguing that the threshold for denying bail had not been met.

Charges and Legal Framework

Khalid, Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, and Shifa Ur Rehman are charged under the UAPA and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Investigators have described them as central figures in the alleged conspiracy. The riots left 53 people dead and over 700 injured amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

International Attention and Continued Detention

The case has drawn international scrutiny. Recently, a group of US lawmakers urged Indian authorities to ensure a fair and timely trial for Umar Khalid, citing concerns over extended pre-trial detention. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani also sent a personal message of support to Khalid, which was shared publicly.

Khalid has been in custody since September 2020, while Imam has remained imprisoned since January 2020. Today’s verdict is expected to have significant legal and political implications.