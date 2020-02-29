Delhi Riots: BSF reaches out to riot-affected family of jawan, promises to rebuild house

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday reached out to the family of one of its jawans whose house was burnt down in the recent communal riots in Northeast Delhi.

Mohammad Anees, who joined the service in 2013, is currently posted in Odisha.

The BSF constable's house in Khajoori Khas area was attacked on Tuesday. His father, uncle and two cousins were present in the house at the time of the attack but escaped the armed mob. The house was, however, set on fire by the mob.

A team of BSF visited the house with some essential household supplies and promised to rebuild the house.

"BSF engineers have come with us. They will repair the house of constable Mohammad Anees. BSF will provide financial assistance to the family from its welfare fund," DIG (Headquarters) Pushpendra Rathore said.

He is currently posted in Odisha and soon will be transferred to Delhi, Rathore said.

BSF sources said the force came to know about the incident through media reports and senior officers contacted Anees immediately.

Immediate logistic help is being provided while monetary help will also be provided to the jawan for the loss as his wedding is to take place soon, they said.

"BSF Pariwar is always there to take care in the time of trial and tribulations," they added.

Anees is scheduled to get married in May while one of his cousins is about to get married in April. The jewellery and the cash kept in the house was either looted or destroyed in the fire during the riots.

His mother and aunts had left for their village in Bihar’s Munger on Sunday before the violence broke out on Sunday.

“The house has a nameplate that reads BSF. But that did not stop the crowd from attacking us. The family members somehow escaped and when they landed in the middle of the crowd, they were rescued by police and other officials,” Anees's cousin Gulsher, an eyewitness, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

"On February 25 when stones were being pelted, I was in the house with 4 others. The protesters locked us from the outside. Later Police rescued us," Mohammad Yunus, the BSF constable's father said.

"Protesters destroyed our house completely. Rs 3 lakh cash which was kept inside house as preparations for Anees's marriage is underway, also got burnt with the house," he said. At least 42 people have been killed in the riots while over 200 were injured. Besides hundreds of houses and shops have been destroyed in the violence.