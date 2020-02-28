Headlines

Delhi Riots: As normalcy returns in national capital, locals distribute food to the injured

The death toll in the communal violence, that had raged for over three days in the national capital, reached 38 on Thursday, with around 200 people injured.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 28, 2020, 08:29 AM IST

Normalcy seems to be returning in Delhi after days of violence over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) marked certain areas, especially in the northeast district, in the national capital.

In these trying times, a positive image of brotherhood and social harmony, much in need, was also witnessed in Delhi. Throughout Thursday, locals were seen distributing food and necessary supplies to those who were injured in the riots and now lay recuperating at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital in the national capital.

Food was also distributed to the families of the injured who were coming to the hospital.

"We are distributing food to help people who are coming here to meet or collect bodies of their relatives or a family member. People are also coming from Haryana. Locals leaving here have taken this initiative to help the people at their difficult times," Moosa Alvi, one of the organisers, told news agency ANI.

He added that it was not sponsored by any political party but that it was a spontaneous gesture stemming from humanity.

The Delhi Police has also made a fresh appeal to the people, urging them to come forward and give statements regarding the violence that had ensued over the past few days and share relevant pictures and video footage with the cops.

"Whereas incidents of clashes have taken place in the northeast district, Delhi since February 23. All those who are witnesses to the incidents or have captured any activity on their mobile phones or camera are hereby requested to come forward and give their statements, footage and pictures in their possession at DCP office, northeast district, Seelampur, Delhi, during office hours, on any working day within seven days," B K Singh, Additional CP Crime Branch, said.

Two helpline numbers - 8750871221 and 8750871227 have also been issued for the explicit purpose of witnesses to contact and share information regarding the incidents of violence in northeast Delhi.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Crime Branch, to review the situation and investigate the Delhi Riots.

The death toll in the communal violence, that had raged for over three days in the national capital, reached 38 on Thursday, with around 200 people injured.

