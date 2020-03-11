Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain booked by ED for money laundering

Last week, he was arrested by the Delhi Police for his alleged involvement in riots and the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee Ankit Sharma.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday booked suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor, Tahir Hussain, on charges of money laundering. Last week, he was arrested by the Delhi Police for his alleged involvement in riots and the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee Ankit Sharma.

ED is investigating his alleged links with the Popular Front of India (PFI), an organisation which is already under scanner for the violence that occurred in the northeast district of the national capital and claimed more than 50 lives. A case has already been registered against PFI by the ED.

On Monday, Delhi Police had arrested PFI member Mohd Danish for his alleged involvement in the riots. He is claimed to have mobilised funds during the riots. His role in the protest against the citizenship law in Shaheen Bagh is also being probed.

The 30-year-old was picked up on Sunday from his home in east Delhi's Trilokpuri. After questioning, he was arrested on Monday.

On the same day, Tahir's brother Shah Alam was held for his alleged involvement in the Delhi riots as police have found evidence after continuously raiding his residence.

According to police sources, Shah Alam was also present in the building in northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh when the violence took place. On Sunday (March 8), Tahir's father, son and a few neighbours who were also accused of helping Tahir in inciting riot and murder of Police Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma were arrested by the Delhi Police. Police will also interrogate Tahir's wife once as she returns back to her residence.

Tahir Hussain was arrested on March 5 for his alleged involvement in the murder of Ankit Sharma. During interrogation, he revealed that he fled to Nehru Vihar in Mustafabad and stayed in Okhla for two days while he was absconding. Next day, he was produced before a Delhi court and sent to 7-day police custody.