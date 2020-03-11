Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain booked by ED for money laundering

Headlines

Watch: Virat Kohli interacts with fans before leaving for Asia Cup 2023 camp

Sanjay Dutt to not star as Ballu Balram in Khal Nayak 2? Subhash Ghai makes shocking revelation

'Bollywood main unity nahi hai': Paresh Rawal makes shocking revelations, says 'South main aap...'

'We kicked the door down': Desi netizens lambast old NYT cartoon after Chandrayaan-3 landing

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max cheaper than Apple iPhone 14 in Flipkart sale, available at Rs 64,999

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Virat Kohli interacts with fans before leaving for Asia Cup 2023 camp

Sanjay Dutt to not star as Ballu Balram in Khal Nayak 2? Subhash Ghai makes shocking revelation

Gujarat: 28 hospitalised after toxic gas leakage at a chemical factory, investigation underway

10 adorable pictures of Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma

K-Dramas that will leave you teary-eyed

7 Benefits of ice for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Gujarat: 28 hospitalised after toxic gas leakage at a chemical factory, investigation underway

Yevgeny Prigozhin, who rebelled against Putin, presumed dead in a plane crash, what we know so far

Yevgeny Prigozhin, who rebelled against Putin, presumed dead in a plane crash, what we know so far

Sanjay Dutt to not star as Ballu Balram in Khal Nayak 2? Subhash Ghai makes shocking revelation

'Bollywood main unity nahi hai': Paresh Rawal makes shocking revelations, says 'South main aap...'

Gadar 2 cast reacts to film breaking Pathaan's box office records: 'We don't talk about numbers but...' | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain booked by ED for money laundering

Last week, he was arrested by the Delhi Police for his alleged involvement in riots and the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee Ankit Sharma.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 11, 2020, 12:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday booked suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor, Tahir Hussain, on charges of money laundering. Last week, he was arrested by the Delhi Police for his alleged involvement in riots and the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee Ankit Sharma.

ED is investigating his alleged links with the Popular Front of India (PFI), an organisation which is already under scanner for the violence that occurred in the northeast district of the national capital and claimed more than 50 lives. A case has already been registered against PFI by the ED.

On Monday, Delhi Police had arrested PFI member Mohd Danish for his alleged involvement in the riots. He is claimed to have mobilised funds during the riots. His role in the protest against the citizenship law in Shaheen Bagh is also being probed.

The 30-year-old was picked up on Sunday from his home in east Delhi's Trilokpuri. After questioning, he was arrested on Monday.

On the same day, Tahir's brother Shah Alam was held for his alleged involvement in the Delhi riots as police have found evidence after continuously raiding his residence.

According to police sources, Shah Alam was also present in the building in northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh when the violence took place. On Sunday (March 8), Tahir's father, son and a few neighbours who were also accused of helping Tahir in inciting riot and murder of Police Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma were arrested by the Delhi Police. Police will also interrogate Tahir's wife once as she returns back to her residence. 

Tahir Hussain was arrested on March 5 for his alleged involvement in the murder of Ankit Sharma. During interrogation, he revealed that he fled to Nehru Vihar in Mustafabad and stayed in Okhla for two days while he was absconding. Next day, he was produced before a Delhi court and sent to 7-day police custody.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rajkumar Hirani to drop Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki's teaser on this day: Report

Asia Cup 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma posts cryptic messages after bowler ruled out of India squad

'It's not his fault if others can't play...': Former India opener on why Virat Kohli should bat at No. 3

G20 meeting in Delhi: Traffic advisory issued, Carcade rehearsal leads to congestion, check routes to avoid

'Chaand taare todh...': Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, congratulates ISRO in filmy style

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE