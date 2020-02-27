Delhi riots: AAP councillor named in FIR over killing of IB staffer

IB staffer Ankit Sharma, 26, had gone missing on Tuesday and his body was found in a drain near his home in riot-hit Chand Bagh area on Wednesday.

Delhi Police on Thursday named AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in an FIR registered under section 302 IPC (Punishment for murder) for the killing of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer whose family accused him of being behind the murder.

The FIR has been registered at Dayalpur police station in northeast Delhi.

Ankit Sharma (26), who worked for the IB, had gone missing on Tuesday and his body was found in a drain near his home in riot-hit Chand Bagh area on Wednesday.

His family had accused the local councillor and his associates of being involved in the killing.

Hussain, however, denied his role and rejected the allegations.

In a video message being circulated on social media, he said, "I came to know from news reports that I am being blamed for the murder of a man. These are lies and baseless accusations. For our safety, my family and I had moved away from our home on Monday in police presence."

Hussain further said there should be an impartial probe into the incident and action should be taken against the guilty.

"It is wrong to target me. I and my family have nothing to do with it," he said.

Later on Thursday, he told news agency ANI that he had left his home on February 24 and his house was searched thoroughly by the police.

"I worked to stop violence, I am innocent. I stopped people from climbing up my building. On February 24, police conducted a search of my building and moved us out from there and later we shifted to a safe location. Till 4pm on February 25, police were present at the building," he claimed.

"I requested the police to be present in the area as my building was being targeted and could be used for wrongful purposes. Delhi Police was present at the building, only they can tell what exactly happened. I will fully cooperate with the police," he said.

"I am very sad to hear about the death of Ankit Sharma. He should get justice. I am not involved in this incident. There should be a thorough investigation of this matter," he added.

As clamour rose for action against him, especially from the BJP, Delhi Police sealed a factory belonging to the councillor in Khajoori Khaas area.

The death toll in the communal violence reached 38 on Thursday. The Delhi Police has formed two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) of the crime branch to probe the northeast Delhi riots cases.